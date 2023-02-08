New York Times to buy back shares as subscriber additions power revenue jump

The New York Times building is seen in Manhattan, New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) -The New York Times Co said it will buy back shares worth $250 million and reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as more people subscribed to the newspaper to read about the U.S. midterm elections, offsetting sluggish ad sales.

The company has in the past few years embarked on an aggressive bundling push, combining its core news reports with digital content ranging from podcasts to cooking recipes and games in hopes of getting more revenue from readers.

The move has also seen the company purchase word game Wordle and sports news site The Athletic as it tries to meet a goal of 15 million subscribers by 2027.

"With each passing quarter, we saw more proof that there is strong demand for a bundle of our news and lifestyle products, hitting records on both total bundle volume and the share of new subscribers choosing the bundle," Chief Executive Officer Meredith Kopit Levien said on Wednesday.

The Times added 240,000 digital-only subscribers in the fourth quarter, compared with 180,000 in the third quarter.

The publisher reported revenue of $667.5 million in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' estimates of $646.4 million, according to Refinitiv data.

The company posted a profit of 43 cents per share, up from 41 cents per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Recommended Stories

  • Coty raises profit forecast on resilient demand, price hikes

    Coty Inc raised full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, betting on price hikes and resilient demand for its fragrances and cosmetics even as inflation pinches consumer wallets. The company's shares rose about 4% to $10.80 in premarket trading after also beating expectations for second-quarter revenue and profit. To offset higher freight and labor expenses along with rising commodity costs, Coty was also implementing new price increases in a very granular manner on consumer beauty and prestige segments, Chief Finance Officer Laurent Mercier told Reuters.

  • China Tech Giant Meituan Hires 10,000 to Counter ByteDance

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan dived its most in two months after unveiling plans to hire as many as 10,000 people this quarter, as the Chinese food delivery company tries to fend off a challenge from ByteDance Ltd. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On

  • This Industry Will Add $200 Trillion to the Economy by 2030, Says Ark Invest -- Here's 1 Stock to Buy if It Does

    Artificial intelligence is about to change the world, and this tiny stock could be among the biggest winners.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • EV Startup Canoo Makes a Big Announcement

    Canoo , a young electric vehicle manufacturer, just made a big announcement to help pursue its efforts to supply delivery vehicles to WalMart and others. The company, which began testing vehicles late last year with WalMart, raised additional capital on Monday by selling new shares to institutional investors. The new shares were sold to investors at a discount in a direct offering and will net Canoo $52.5 million.

  • 73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Bill Ackman runs a concentrated portfolio with four stocks making up over 70%. Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) are among his top holdings. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says

    In a hard landing scenario for the economy, Kostin expects the S&P 500 to fall to 3,150, marking a 24% slide from current levels.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Would you like a stock portfolio that generates enough passive income to fuel your retirement dreams? Unlike most areas of the economy, healthcare services are a top priority in good economic times and bad. Here's why investors who buy them now could end up with a big passive income stream that continues growing for the rest of their lives.

  • 4 Top High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Given the likelihood of more rate hikes looming, stocks are sure to gyrate. Thus, invest in dividend players like Conagra Brands (CAG), S&T Bancorp (STBA) & BankFinancial (BFIN) for steady income.

  • Indian Billionaires Defend Country After Adani Empire Debacle

    Adani Group is the center of allegations of fraud and stock-price manipulation launched by the short-seller Hindenburg Research.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • Buying Nvidia Stock on the Dips: Here's the Level to Watch

    Nvidia stock has been trading incredibly well on the long side. Here's where to buy the dip next.

  • VinFast Cuts About 80 Jobs in North America, Including US CFO

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric-vehicle maker VinFast has cut about 80 jobs in North America, including its US chief financial officer, raising questions about the health of the Vietnamese company ahead of a possible stock listing.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChinese Balloons Were Spotted Near US Bases During Trump’s EraRon DeSant

  • This Cryptocurrency Just Surged Nearly 2,600% Overnight

    Today, the biggest mover in the cryptocurrency world, by a wide margin, is Gifto (CRYPTO: GFT). This little-known token has surged a whopping 2,593% over the past 24 hours, as of noon ET. Thus, at its current price of $1.60 per token (and with 1 billion tokens in circulation), this project went from a market capitalization of around $30 million to $1.6 billion in a few hours.

  • 2 High-Risk, High-Reward Stock Bets Cathie Wood Is Taking Into 2023

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq represents a collection of more risky stocks than the other major indexes and that is reflected by a poorer performance in bear markets and a better display during bull runs. But the risks associated with the Nasdaq are mere child play compared to edgier funds such as Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF. Now that really hit the skids during last year’s bear, but the fund is also up 37% year-to-date, putting the Nasdaq's 15% gain in the shade. In fact, throwing more shade the N

  • Meta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or Leave

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is asking many of its managers and directors to transition to individual contributor jobs or leave the company as it tries to become more efficient, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWal

  • A Pandora Papers ex-banker is Adani's man in London

    On the Companies House database, which lists all registered firms in the UK, a search for “Adani” turns up 137 results. Several of these have nothing to do with Gautam Adani, the beleaguered Indian billionaire watching the market value of his conglomerate sink daily.