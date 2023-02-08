New York Times to buy back shares as subscriber additions power revenue jump

(Reuters) -The New York Times Co said it will buy back shares worth $250 million and reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as more people subscribed to the newspaper to read about the U.S. midterm elections, offsetting sluggish ad sales.

The company has in the past few years embarked on an aggressive bundling push, combining its core news reports with digital content ranging from podcasts to cooking recipes and games in hopes of getting more revenue from readers.

The move has also seen the company purchase word game Wordle and sports news site The Athletic as it tries to meet a goal of 15 million subscribers by 2027.

"With each passing quarter, we saw more proof that there is strong demand for a bundle of our news and lifestyle products, hitting records on both total bundle volume and the share of new subscribers choosing the bundle," Chief Executive Officer Meredith Kopit Levien said on Wednesday.

The Times added 240,000 digital-only subscribers in the fourth quarter, compared with 180,000 in the third quarter.

The publisher reported revenue of $667.5 million in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' estimates of $646.4 million, according to Refinitiv data.

The company posted a profit of 43 cents per share, up from 41 cents per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)