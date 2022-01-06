New York Times buys sports site The Athletic for $550M

FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building on May 6, 2021 in New York. The New York Times Co. is buying sports site The Athletic for $550 million, drilling down on subscriptions as the newspaper print ads business fades. The Athletic covers national and local sports — more than 200 teams, according to the Times' press release. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TALI ARBEL and JOE REEDY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New York Times Co. is buying sports news site The Athletic for $550 million, the latest move in its strategy to expand its audience of paying subscribers as the newspaper print ads business fades.

The Times, unlike many local news outlets, has thrived in the past several years. It gained millions of subscribers during the Trump presidency and the pandemic, keeping it on track for its previously stated goal of 10 million by 2025.

As of the most recent quarter, the Times had nearly 8.4 million. It has been diversifying its coverage with lifestyle advice, games and recipes, helping it counter a pullback from the politics-driven news traffic boom of 2020.

“We are now in pursuit of a goal meaningfully larger than 10 million subscriptions and believe The Athletic will enable us to expand our addressable market of potential subscribers,” said New York Times Co. CEO Meredith Kopit Levien in a news release Thursday.

It’s one of the Times’ largest-ever acquisitions. The company spent $1.1 billion on the Boston Globe in 1993 and $410 million for About.com in 2005, both of which it later sold for less.

Digital media outlets have been consolidating recently to help them compete for online ad revenue with tech giants like Google and Facebook. German media conglomerate Axel Springer bought Politico; Vox Media is buying Group Nine Media, owner of Thrillist and animals site The Dodo; BuzzFeed bought HuffPost.

San Francisco-based The Athletic covers national and local sports — more than 200 teams, according to the Times. It was founded in 2016 and has 1.2 million subscribers. Its website says it has over 400 editorial employees, making it a major acquisition for The Times, which has more than 2,000 editorial employees.

There is a bit of irony that an upstart sports media company is being bought by one of the world’s largest legacy media companies. Alex Mather, a co-founder of The Athletic said during a 2017 interview with the Times that, “We will wait every local paper out and let them continuously bleed until we are the last ones standing. We will suck them dry of their best talent at every moment. We will make business extremely difficult for them.”

The two sides had started discussing a deal last summer before talks fell through. The Athletic, had also been in discussions with Axios last year.

After the sale closes, which is expected in the current quarter, The Athletic will be a Times Co. subsidiary and operate separately. Mather will stay on as general manager and co-president and co-founder Adam Hansmann as chief operating officer and co-president.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • Trump deal partner’s blank-check firm seeks to avoid liquidation

    The chief executive of the blank-check acquisition firm that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new social media venture is chasing retail investors to save another of his deals from falling apart. According to regulatory filings and a person familiar with the matter, Benessere Capital led by Patrick Orlando has postponed its special shareholders' meeting to extend its deadline to complete a merger because not enough investors sent in their votes. The special shareholder meeting has been rescheduled to Jan. 7, the previously set date for Benessere to close a deal, from Jan. 5.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to If the Stock Market Crashes

    I generally like all the stocks I own, but these five would be tops on my list for new cash in a market sell-off.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Why AT&T Tumbled in 2021, but Is Rebounding in 2022

    Despite AT&T's (NYSE: T) merger with TimeWarner in 2018 being blamed for holding the telecom giant back over the years, the market hasn't exactly rewarded Ma Bell's decision to shed its WarnerMedia division and merge it with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA)(NASDAQ: DISCK). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, AT&T stock lost 14.5% of its value in 2021, very likely because in addition to getting rid of its media business, AT&T is also slashing its dividend in half. The TimeWarner acquisition saddled the telecom with a mountain of debt, and the spinoff is expected to net it some $43 billion, which will go a long way to paying down its debt load.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • 4 Solid Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Soaring Demand

    Growing demand for microchip stocks is helping the semiconductor industry which is likely to benefit stocks like stocks like MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Microchip Technology (MCHP).

  • Google boosted base pay for 4 top execs to $1 million and handed them up to $34 million in stock, weeks after employees raised concerns about pay and inflation

    All four will also "participate in a maximum $2,000,000 annual bonus program," according to SEC filings.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Metaverse Is Crashing! Why These 3 Crypto Tokens Nosedived Today

    Metaverse-related cryptocurrencies are getting kicked in the pants today. Yesterday's news that investors and traders are now factoring in a shrinking Federal Reserve balance sheet, the tapering of bond purchases, and the eventual rate hikes this year has investors in high-growth assets concerned. Metaverse cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) and Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) dropped more than 16% over the 24 hours ended 11 a.m. ET.

  • Gaming Billionaire’s Wealth Plunge Accelerates to $10 Billion After Tencent Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The man who once was Singapore’s richest person has had one of the world’s biggest wealth plunges.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapForrest Li, the chairman and chief executive officer of Sea Ltd., h

  • Ignore Tesla and Apple Stock for Massive Returns in Tech, Says UBS. Look Here Instead.

    Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and others will continue to have significant influence on indexes. But look elsewhere for outsize tech returns, UBS says.

  • Rivian Stock Crashes Following Amazon’s Deal with Stellantis – Where Should Investors Look for more Prudent EV Stocks?

    Electric vehicle company Rivian saw its stock crash after Amazon announced on Jan. 5 that it agreed to buy competitor Stellantis' battery-electric vehicles, due in 2023. See: Rivian Stock: Should You...

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    While looking for stocks to quadruple over the next eight years may sound overwhelming, the 19% annualized growth rate that this equates to makes it seem much more reasonable. Furthermore, by exploring the intersection of solid moats, high sales growth rates, and budding profitability, we can find companies that have positioned themselves beautifully for the long term. Led by its founder Anthony Wood, streaming juggernaut Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has seen its share price tumble around 50% in the last six months.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With High Growth Potential

    January is starting off on something of a down note. Stocks have declined in the year’s first few trading sessions, with the Nasdaq leading the fall. There’s an acknowledgement of some known headwinds that may hit this year – inflation is rising and can’t be ignored, and in response, the Fed is likely to raise rates later this year. The picture isn’t all bad. Francis Gannon, a chief investment officer from Royce Investment Partners, sees a bright spot emerging from the current environment: “The

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    These two metaverse stocks have fallen in price so much recently they could be considered bargains today.

  • Crypto.Com (CRO) Price Prediction 2022

    Crypto.com coin has not been very active during 2021 with the exception of the end of the year. This should considerably change in 2022 as the coin is expected to hit a new ATH of nearly $1.