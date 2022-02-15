New York Times found not guilty in Palin libel case

In this article:
  Sarah Palin
    Sarah Palin
    American politician; 9th Governor of Alaska and 2008 vice-presidential candidate


A jury found The New York Times not guilty of libel after the news organization was sued by by former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) over an editorial it published linking her to a mass shooting in 2011.

The jury's decision Tuesday, which was unanimous, came a day after the judge in the case indicated he would dismiss the lawsuit against the newspaper, saying Palin's attorneys produced a lack of evidence to suggest the news organization acted recklessly or knowingly published false material about her.

DEVELOPING

  • Jury rejects Sarah Palin's claim against NY Times, agreeing with judge

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. jury on Tuesday ruled against Sarah Palin in her defamation lawsuit against the New York Times over a 2017 editorial that incorrectly linked her to a mass shooting, after the presiding judge said he would dismiss the case regardless of the verdict. Jurors in Manhattan federal court needed about two days to unanimously find that the Times was not liable to Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate. Palin was expected to appeal.

  • Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times

    Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin lost her libel lawsuit against The New York Times on Tuesday when a jury rejected her claim that the newspaper maliciously damaged her reputation by erroneously linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. A judge had already declared that if the jury sided with Palin, he would set aside its verdict on the grounds that she hadn’t proven the paper acted maliciously, something required in libel suits involving public figures. Palin, a onetime Republican vice presidential nominee, sued the newspaper in 2017 claiming it had damaged her career as a political commentator and consultant with an editorial about gun control published after a man opened fire on a Congressional baseball team practice in Washington.

