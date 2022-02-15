New York Times found not guilty in Palin libel case





A jury found The New York Times not guilty of libel after the news organization was sued by by former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) over an editorial it published linking her to a mass shooting in 2011.

The jury's decision Tuesday, which was unanimous, came a day after the judge in the case indicated he would dismiss the lawsuit against the newspaper, saying Palin's attorneys produced a lack of evidence to suggest the news organization acted recklessly or knowingly published false material about her.

