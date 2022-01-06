New York Times interfered with union activism, U.S. labor agency alleges

FILE PHOTO: The New York Times building is seen in Manhattan, New York
Nate Raymond
·2 min read

By Nate Raymond

(Reuters) - U.S. labor officials have filed a complaint accusing The New York Times Co of unlawfully interfering with the organizing efforts of tech employees by barring a group of workers from showing union support.

In a complaint dated Dec. 29, an acting regional director of the National Labor Relations Board alleged that the newspaper publisher wrongly interfered with, restrained and coerced employees exercising their rights under federal labor law.

"We strongly disagree with the union's allegations about the supervisory status of certain technology employees and welcome the opportunity to explain our position to the board," Danielle Rhoades Ha, a Times spokesperson, said in a statement.

The complaint came in response to an unfair labor practice claim filed in June by the Communications Workers of America’s NewsGuild, which represents many Times employees and last year launched a campaign to unionize its tech staffers.

Those workers in April announced they had formed a union representing about 650 employees, including software engineers and product managers.

The company declined to voluntarily recognize the Times Tech Guild, forcing the issue to proceed to a formal election through the NLRB.

In the complaint, the NLRB alleged that management in May, during a virtual hearing held by Zoom, told employees they were barred from showing union support while acting as "intern managers" and has continued to maintain that rule.

The Times Tech Guild in a series of Twitter posts on Wednesday said the NLRB had offered the company the chance to settle the charge but it declined. The NLRB will now prosecute the case before an administrate judge during a hearing in March.

"It's frustrating to see this response, yet another example of a pattern of delays we've experienced at every step of our campaign," the Times Tech Guild said.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna Shipped 800 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses in 2021. Its Stock Keeps Falling.

    Moderna said in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday that it had shipped approximately 800 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in 2021, roughly in line with estimates that the company had put out late in the year. In November, Moderna (ticker: MRNA) cut its expectations for deliveries of Covid-19 vaccine doses to between 700 million and 800 million, down from earlier estimates of between 800 million and 1 billion. At the time, Moderna said the reduction in output for 2021 was due to longer delivery lead times for international shipments and to what it called a “temporary impact from expansion of fill/finish capacity and ramp up of product release to market.”

  • Uranium Surges as Unrest Grips World’s Top Supplier Kazakhstan

    (Bloomberg) -- Uranium prices jumped as Kazakhstan, the world’s largest producer of the radioactive metal, struggles to cope with deadly protests that pose the biggest challenge to the country’s leadership in decades.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapFed Minutes Flag Chance of

  • Asian shares fall after hawkish Fed minutes

    Asian shares fell on Thursday, extending a global slump after Federal Reserve meeting minutes pointed to a faster-than-expected rise in U.S. interest rates due to concerns about persistent inflation. Asian shares took their cue from overnight losses on Wall Street. The Nasdaq plunged more than 3% on Wednesday in its biggest one-day percentage drop since February and the S&P 500 fell the most since Nov. 26, when news of the Omicron variant first hit global markets.

  • Amazon and Stellantis partner to deploy smarter cars, cleaner vans

    Amazon.com Inc and Stellantis NV said Wednesday they will collaborate to develop cars and trucks with Amazon software in the dashboards, and deploy electric vans made by Stellantis on Amazon's delivery network. The agreements expand Amazon's efforts to get a bigger foothold in the transportation industry, and could help Stellantis close the gap with Tesla Inc in developing vehicles with sophisticated, software-powered infotainment features that are connected to the data processing cloud. The agreements between Stellantis and Amazon, the online retailer and cloud computing power, announced in conjunction with the CES technology conference, are wide ranging, involving software and hardware.

  • Heaviest Tech Selling in a Decade Fueled Stock-Market Rate Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The hammering in technology stocks that began to spread into the broader market Wednesday is being fueled by one of the most intense bouts of selling by professional speculators since the financial crisis. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapFed Minutes Flag Chance

  • Asian Tech Stocks Extend Global Rout on Concerns Over Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- A global selloff in technology shares continued into Asia Thursday, following overnight losses on Wall Street as concerns grew about more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapFed Minutes Flag Chance of Earlier Hi

  • Minimum wage rises to $9.95 in South Dakota, but will it make an impact?

    The 50-cent raise in South Dakota's minimum wage won’t impact fast food, one local McDonald’s franchisee stated.

  • Should you get out of debt before you retire? Here’s what you need to know

    For most, debt is unavoidable during at least one point in their lives – whether it should be in retirement, however, is highly debatable. The latter is debt with high or variable interest rates that is used to purchase discretionary items or things that lose value quickly. Credit card debt is often an example of bad debt.

  • Uyghurs in Turkey file criminal complaint against Chinese officials

    Nineteen people from China's Uyghur Muslim ethnic group filed a criminal complaint with a Turkish prosecutor on Tuesday against Chinese officials, accusing them of committing genocide, torture, rape and crimes against humanity. Lawyer Gulden Sonmez said it was necessary because international bodies had not acted against Chinese authorities, who have been accused of facilitating forced labour by detaining around a million Uyghurs and other primarily Muslim minorities in camps since 2016.

  • Deere says its robo-tractors are ready to till the fields

    John Deere & Co said on Tuesday it will start commercial delivery this year of technology that enables a tractor to till a field without an operator in the cab, a first for the top North American tractor manufacturer after years of effort to automate farm work. Deere plans a low-volume launch this year delivering systems for 12 to 20 machines, and then scaling up, Jahmy Hindman, Deere's chief technology officer, told Reuters. The company is weighing whether to sell the technology, lease it, or offer it to farmers in a subscription package that could allow for upgrades as hardware and software evolve, he said.

  • Patients line up for Louisiana's first smokable medical marijuana; balk at prices

    Monday was the first day Louisiana's medical marijuana pharmacies could offer the raw, smokable product as an option for patients.

  • DeSantis reappearance at press conference does little to allay Floridians' COVID concerns | Editorial

    Gov. Ron DeSantis' presser on Monday leaves the question of his whereabouts for 17 days unanswered even as Florida saw a 849% increase in cases.

  • New Law Will Install Kill Switches In All New Cars

    Once again, drivers get screwed by politicians in DC…

  • Illinois police officer pleaded for her life before she was fatally shot with her own gun, prosecutors say

    Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic desperately pleaded for her life before she was fatally shot with her own gun in a tragic shooting at a northern Illinois hotel last week, according to prosecutors.

  • A Texas high school athlete was brutally beaten at a party with friends. Now his family is suing over a dozen of his classmates and their parents for $50 million in damages.

    Cole Hagan, a high school junior, was at a pool party when he was lured outside and then attacked by a friend. His family is seeking justice, their lawyer said.

  • Homeowners being forced out by Yosemite are seeking help. ‘We don’t know what to do’

    “They are just being inhumane at this point ... no compassion at all.”

  • Workers at the first unionized Starbucks store walked out on Wednesday, alleging COVID-19 safety issues

    Starbucks says it adjusts hours and operations to keep workers safe, and all Buffalo stores have been grab-and-go only since Monday.

  • Lizzo Celebrated Her Body and That She 'Gained Weight' with a Bathroom Dance Party

    The rapper and singer showed off her shape with a sultry dance to "Rodeo" by City Girls

  • 'River Dave' arrested after returning to live at cabin site

    A former hermit in New Hampshire whose cabin in the woods burned down after nearly three decades on the property that he was ordered to leave has been charged with trespassing there once again, turning a shed that survived the fire into a makeshift home outfitted with a wood stove. There had been an outpouring of support for David Lidstone, 81 — better known as “River Dave" —since he was arrested in July and accused of squatting on property owned by a Vermont man. Lidstone was a local celebrity to boaters and kayakers on the Merrimack River before his property dispute caught the attention of the masses, bringing in over $200,000 in donations to help him start a new, law-abiding life.

  • Jana Duggar's charge of endangering the welfare of a child settled outside of court

    Jana Duggar's charge of endangering the welfare of a child has been adjudicated, Fox News can exclusively report.