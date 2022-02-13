New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.09

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The New York Times Company's (NYSE:NYT) dividend will be increasing to US$0.09 on 21st of April. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.7%, which is below the industry average.

New York Times' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, New York Times was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 20.6% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 31%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

New York Times Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2014, the first annual payment was US$0.16, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.36. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. New York Times has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 47% per annum. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like New York Times' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 6 New York Times analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

