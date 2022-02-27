New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.09

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 21st of April to US$0.09. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 0.7%.

New York Times' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, New York Times was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 20.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 31%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

New York Times Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that New York Times has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from US$0.16 in 2014 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.36. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that New York Times has grown earnings per share at 47% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like New York Times' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that New York Times is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for New York Times that investors should take into consideration. Is New York Times not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

