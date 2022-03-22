New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) will increase its dividend on the 21st of April to US$0.09. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 0.7% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

New York Times' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, New York Times was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 46.7% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 17% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

New York Times Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

New York Times' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The first annual payment during the last 9 years was US$0.16 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.36. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.4% over that duration. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider New York Times to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see New York Times has been growing its earnings per share at 47% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

New York Times Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that New York Times is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for New York Times that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

