New York Times pauses return to office for workers

FILE PHOTO: The New York Times building is seen in Manhattan, New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The New York Times Co said on Wednesday it is pausing its plan to ask employees to return to office as COVID-19 cases rise in the United States.

Employees of the company, headquartered in New York City, were previously set to return to office in June.

The United States is averaging nearly 97,000 new cases a day, up from about 73,000 a week ago, according to a Reuters tally, with New York City raising its COVID-19 alert level to high on Tuesday.

"Based on the city's guidance and the advice of our health experts, we are pausing the start of our Expected Phase of return to office until conditions improve," the company said in a note sent to its staff.

The company also said it strongly recommends that employees wear masks in common areas at its facilities, including elevators, meeting rooms, restrooms and pantries, where social distancing is not possible

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • More Ukraine fighters surrendering in Mariupol, Russia says

    Moscow said nearly 700 more Ukrainian fighters had surrendered in Russian-held Mariupol as it shored up a key gain in the south, while the United States became the latest Western country to reopen its embassy in Kyiv. Ukraine has ordered its garrison in Mariupol to stand down, but the ultimate outcome of Europe's bloodiest battle for decades remains unresolved. Top commanders of Ukrainian fighters who had made their last stand at the Azovstal steelworks in the port city are still inside the plant, according to the leader of pro-Russian separatists in control of the area, Denis Pushilin, quoted by local news agency DNA on Wednesday.

  • Biden invokes Defense Production Act to increase supply of U.S. infant formula

    The president also government agencies to use the Defense Department’s commercial aircraft to pick up products from overseas.

  • Biden invoking Defense Production Act to address baby formula shortage

    President Joe Biden is invoking the Defense Production Act to address the widespread shortage of baby formula, the White House announced Wednesday evening. The move will get ingredients to manufacturers to help speed up production, the administration said. "The President is requiring suppliers to direct needed resources to infant formula manufacturers before any other customer who may have ordered that good," the White House said in a statement.

  • Biden invokes Defense Production Act to boost baby formula production

    President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula and authorized flights to import supply from overseas.

  • Asia to Ramp Up Gasoline Exports to US as Sky-High Prices Beckon

    (Bloomberg) -- The worsening gasoline crunch looks set to buoy Asian refiners -- particularly those in India -- as sky-high US prices encourage more exports.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneUS pump pr

  • House to vote on domestic terrorism bill after Buffalo supermarket shooting

    In the wake of the Buffalo, New York, supermarket shooting that left 10 Black people dead, the House on Wednesday is expected to pass a measure to beef up federal efforts to combat domestic terrorism and white supremacy. The bill from Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Illinois, would create new offices within the Justice Department, Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation to "monitor, analyze, investigate, and prosecute domestic terrorism." "I don't know that this bill would have stopped what happened in Buffalo, but it improves the abilities of the FBI, the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security to intercept these threats before they become reality and keep all Americans safe," Schneider said of his measure following the shooting that authorities are investigating as a racially motivated attack.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: Shanghai Lockdowns Ease

    Here are May's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch as China starts to ease Covid lockdowns. Regulatory relief hopes also are rising.

  • The EMpower 50 Advocate Executive Role Models 2022

    The 2022 EMpower Advocates Executive Role Models ranking celebrates 50 senior leaders who are not from ethnic minority background themselves but are championing and advocating for their ethnic minority colleagues.

  • 'Unacceptable, dangerous': AG Garland slams threats against Supreme Court justices amid Roe protests

    Justice Department officials Wednesday discussed ongoing efforts to enhance coordination, intelligence sharing to bolster protection for the justices.

  • First US monkeypox case reported this year, health officials say. What to know

    The “rare but potentially serious viral illness” was confirmed in the United States.

  • NFL betting: Odds on Eagles are moving, but there's still value betting them

    The Eagles keep making moves, and their odds keep getting shorter.

  • USWNT's successful fight for equal pay shows everyone wins when women win

    They knew their worth and they stood firm, even as their fight got messy and contentious. It won't happen overnight, but their new CBA will likely revolutionize women's sports.

  • Biden Administration Considers Obamacare Change to Extend In-Vitro Fertilization Coverage to Gay Couples

    The Biden administration is reportedly considering mandating that certain health plans cover in-vitro fertilization procedures for gay policyholders.

  • Climate change is hurting insurers - report

    Climate change is hurting the insurance industry and only 8% of insurers are preparing adequately for its impact, consultants Capgemini and financial industry body Efma said in a report on Tuesday. Insured losses from natural catastrophes have increased 250% in the last 30 years, with perils such as wildfires and storms, seen as particularly impacted by climate change, causing an even faster rise in insured losses, the report said. Insurers' main catastrophe risk in the past was typically from hurricanes in U.S. states such as Florida and Texas, Seth Rachlin, global insurance industry leader at Capgemini, told Reuters.

  • Investors rush to cash as growth optimism hits record low - BofA

    Investors are becoming increasingly concerned about global growth with optimism at an all-time low, as they increase their cash holdings to the highest level in two decades, according to BoFA Securities' monthly fund manager survey. The investors, who manage just under $1 trillion in assets, are now the most underweight equities since May 2020 at net 13% underweight, from 6% overweight in the April survey. Growth expectations remain weak, BofA said, with optimism about the economic outlook falling to a record low in its survey history, the U.S. investment bank said.

  • Taxpayers on hook for more vets home COVID deaths? More claims filed against Murphy admin

    The claims come six months after the Murphy administration agreed to settle 119 similar suits for $53 million.

  • Mayim Bialik says she's 'becoming more comfortable' as host of 'Jeopardy!'

    With a year of hosting duties under her belt, Mayim Bialik is finally feeling comfortable running “Jeopardy!”

  • Cubs' Christopher Morel calls his shot, homers in 1st MLB at-bat:

    Christopher Morel's dream-come-true MLB debut included a home run in his first at-bat that he predicted to his Cubs teammates.

  • 'Success begets success': Progressives look for big boost from key primary wins

    John Fetterman got the Democratic Senate nomination in Pennsylvania and progressives lead in several key House primaries, too.

  • US Senate candidates Beasley and Booker make history with primary election wins

    U.S. Senate candidates Cheri Beasley and Charles Booker came out victorious on Tuesday in their Democratic primary contests in North […] The post US Senate candidates Beasley and Booker make history with primary election wins appeared first on TheGrio.