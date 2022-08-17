New York Times publishes scathing Jared Kushner book review

AFP

Social media users, including US comedian Kathy Griffin, are sharing an image that appears to show a tweet from Donald Trump Jr asking his father's supporters to stay away from their Florida residence to "keep it clean." But the tweet is fabricated; it does not appear on the Twitter feed of the younger Trump, who confirmed he did not post it."While my Father loves almost all his supporters, please do not come to Mar-a-Lago to support President Trump," says the text in an image of the purported t