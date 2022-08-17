New York Times publishes scathing Jared Kushner book review
The New York Times on Wednesday published a scathing review of Jared Kushner’s upcoming memoir.
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
The New York Times on Wednesday published a scathing review of Jared Kushner’s upcoming memoir.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
The $7.4 million Federal Transit Administration grant lets Transit Authority of River City purchase six new electric buses for the Louisville region.
This is the second large cocaine shipment found off the Keys in a week.
(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis has claimed another victim in the power-hungry metals industry, with Norsk Hydro ASA planning to shutter an aluminum smelter in Slovakia at the end of next month.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in Manchester United FC, Sources SaySaudi Billionaire Ma
Federal Reserve officials in July saw the need to raise interest rates by enough to slow the economy, minutes of the July meeting showed.
Savannah Guthrie tells PEOPLE that she and Hoda Kotb often go to each other for parenting advice and try to "bounce ideas off each other"
Jared Kushner, former President Trump’s son-in-law and a former senior White House adviser, received a scathing review for his forthcoming memoir on Wednesday from The New York Times. Critic Dwight Garner said in his review that Kushner’s memoir, “Breaking History,” is a “peculiarly selective” examination of the Trump administration, ignoring “the chaos, the alienation of…
All patients should be able to choose the hospital with the shortest waiting times, a former health secretary has said.
Yes, I am Taiwanese American, but I regret to inform you that I will not be taking a side on whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was right to visit Taiwan last week.
The small dinosaur was part of the Cretaceous period, the last era of the dinosaurs, and lived between 97 million and 94 million years ago.
Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle did not practice on Tuesday. But it sounds like whatever he’s dealing with is not particularly serious. Head coach Mike McDaniel did not say exactly what Waddle’s injury is during a Wednesday press conference. But he did make it seem like Waddle should be back sooner than later. “There’s something that [more]
Missouri could become the first state to pass a voter-led effort to require courts to automatically forgive past marijuana crimes as part of a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot on November's ballot. Of the 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal, only seven states require some sort of judicial forgiveness for those punished for committing crimes that have since been decriminalized, according to the advocacy group National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. It was lawmakers in California, Connecticut, Vermont, Illinois, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island who took action to provide amnesty for past marijuana crimes.
Second-year Truck Series drivers endures a pair of penalties and finishes 26th at Richmond. Five races remain in NASCAR's 2022 Truck Series season.
Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre joins the Live show to check out the meme stock market during the current rally Bed Bath & Beyond is experiencing.
Social media users, including US comedian Kathy Griffin, are sharing an image that appears to show a tweet from Donald Trump Jr asking his father's supporters to stay away from their Florida residence to "keep it clean." But the tweet is fabricated; it does not appear on the Twitter feed of the younger Trump, who confirmed he did not post it."While my Father loves almost all his supporters, please do not come to Mar-a-Lago to support President Trump," says the text in an image of the purported t
If it seems like infectious diseases are coming at us faster, spreading more widely and persisting longer than they have in generations, it’s because they are, health experts say.
In her concession speech Rep. Liz Cheney called on Americans to join her fight against former President Donald Trump, whom she views as a threat to democracy.
It's Ben Affleck's birthday. The actor, who recently married Jennifer Lopez, has dealt with cheating rumors, alcoholism and a divorce. Now, things are looking bright for the newly married star.
We don't have all the data yet–but dozens of studies around the world have shown a link between Long COVID and impotence.
The best things in life are free, but we could all use some extra cash. Let us lead you to the land of green with our daily finance horoscope!
After mounting frustrations, Texas mother Nancy Thompson created the group Mothers Against Greg Abbott to vote out controversial the controversial governor.