A New York Times reporter was doxxed after Tucker Carlson claimed he was planning to publish Carlson's home address

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon

On a Monday night broadcast, Fox News host Tucker Carlson falsely accused a New York Times reporter of planning to publish his home address in an upcoming story.

In response, people doxxed the Times reporter, Murray Carpenter, tweeting Carpenter's email, website, and home address, and encouraged others to "start showing up" at his house "during the day and night."

At the time of the broadcast, The Times had not published the story at the center of Carlson's claims, and the newspaper tweeted a statement in response saying it "does not plan to publish Tucker Carlson's residence, which Carlson was aware of before his broadcast."

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

A New York Times reporter was doxxed, after Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused the reporter and paper of planning to publish his home address.

Carlson claimed in a Monday night broadcast that The Times was "working on a story about where my family and I live."

"They hate my politics. They want this show off the air," he claimed during his Monday show. "If one of my children gets hurt because of a story they wrote, they won't consider it collateral damage."

At the time of the broadcast, The Times had not published the apparent story at the center of Carlson's claims, and the newspaper tweeted a statement in response saying it "does not plan to publish Tucker Carlson's residence, which Carlson was aware of before his broadcast."

During his segment, he recalled previous harassment he received after his home address made it into the public eye, detailing how his wife and two children were threatened by "screaming Antifa lunatics," which prompted him and his family to move.

"But The New York Times followed us," Carlson said during the show. "Their story about where we live is slated to run in the paper this week. Editors there know exactly what will happen to my family when it does run."

During Monday's show, Carlson listed the individuals involved with the alleged story by name.

"How would Murray Carpenter and his photographer, Tristan Spinski, feel if we told you where they live, if we put pictures of their homes on the air?" Carlson asked during the broadcast. "What if we published the home address of every one of the soulless, robot editors at the New York Times, who assigned and managed this incitement of violence against my family?"

"We could do that," he continued. "We know who they are."

Following the broadcast, Carpenter was doxxed. His email, website, and home address, were published and those on social media encouraged others to "start showing up" at Carpenter's house "during the day and night."

"Give him a taste of his own meds!" one Twitter user wrote.

A representative from Fox News did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Carlson has discussed doxxing on his show before.

Following the whistleblower report that prompted the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, the president and his allies pushed to dox the whistleblower, so much so that Trump accused Fox News hosts of lying when they claimed they didn't know the whistleblower's identity.

Carlson said during a November broadcast that he would name the whistleblower if he were to confirm their identity, dismissing the potential danger of doxxing them.

"His life is in danger? Spare me!" Carlson said during the show. "Try living my life for a week."

Read the original article on Business Insider