New York Times sues OpenAI and Microsoft

J.D. Capelouto
·1 min read

The News

The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft in federal court Wednesday claiming their artificial intelligence models infringe on the news outlet’s copyright and intellectual property.

The suit argues that the AI models and chatbots made by OpenAI and Microsoft, which have a $10 billion partnership, have copied and used “millions of The Times’s copyrighted news articles” as part of their training data.

It cast the AI models as a competitor to The Times’ work, and said the companies should be held responsible “for the billions of dollars
in statutory and actual damages” caused by the alleged infringement.

Recommended Stories

  • The Morning After: Microsoft’s big bet on AI in 2023

    The biggest news stories this morning: Amazon's Prime Video will start serving ads, Apple appeals ban on Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, How the EU forced tech companies to change in 2023.

  • Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant arrives on Android

    Microsoft’s Copilot tool is now an app on the Google Play Store on Android mobile devices.

  • Microsoft bet big on AI in 2023, but its AI future is still unclear

    Microsoft is repositioning itself as an AI-focused company, but it's still unclear if that will actually make its products better.

  • OpenAI inks deal with Axel Springer on licensing news for model training

    Many, if not most, generative AI tech vendors argue that fair use entitles them to train AI models on copyrighted material scraped from the internet -- even if they don't get permission from the rightsholders. OpenAI today announced that it's reached an agreement with Axel Springer, the Berlin-based owner of publications including Business Insider and Politico, to train its generative AI models on the publisher's content and add recent Axel Springer-published articles to OpenAI's viral AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT. It's OpenAI's second such arrangement with a news organization after the startup said that it would license some of the The Associated Press' archives for model training.

  • OpenAI Startup Fund launches second Converge startup cohort

    OpenAI Startup Fund (which, to be clear, doesn't count OpenAI as an investor; it's very confusingly a separate entity) today announced the launch of Converge-2, the second cohort of its six-week Converge program for "exceptional engineers, designers, researchers, and product builders using AI to reimagine the world," as the company describes it in a blog post published this morning. As with members of the OpenAI Startup Fund's first Converge cohort, the 10-15 startups chosen to participate in Converge-2 will receive a $1 million equity investment from the OpenAI Startup Fund, the $100 million-plus entrepreneurial tranche announced last May backed by Microsoft and other OpenAI Startup Fund partners. In addition to the capital, Converge-2 participants will gain access to tech talks, office hours, social events and conversations with "leading practitioners" and the OpenAI Startup Fund's "community of builders," according to the blog post.

  • The UK's competition regulator is reviewing Microsoft's links to OpenAI

    The UK is weighing an investigation into whether Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI has resulted in an "acquisition of control."

  • TC+ Roundup: Amazon is not the AI leader

    Amazon has been No. 1 in the cloud for years, ever since it invented the concept in 2006. Microsoft has hitched its wagon to OpenAI, and Amazon is betting on Bedrock. Not to mention what Microsoft has done with Copilot versus Amazon’s Q debut.

  • Microsoft upgrades Copilot with OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo and DALL-E 3

    Microsoft is celebrating one year of Copilot by announcing new integration with OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo and the DALL-E 3 image generator. There’s also tools to help with writing and coding.

  • As a new AI-driven coding assistant is launched, the battle for AI-mindshare moves to developers

    With the news that Microsoft’s Copilot is getting OpenAI’s latest models and a new code interpreter, it’s clear the battle over the future of AI is increasingly being fought at the developer and engineering level. If you can get developers hooked on “your” AI Copilot, then you will be able to better sell into that market and, bluntly, keep the addicts coming back for more. As a result of the latest announcements, Copilot will be able to better understand queries and offer better responses, Yusuf Mehdi, EVP and consumer chief marketing officer at Microsoft, told the media recently.

  • Microsoft's Seeing AI app for low-vision and blind users comes to Android

    Microsoft's Seeing AI app, which is designed to help blind and low-vision folks understand more of the world around them. is finally available on Android.

  • This week in AI: The OpenAI debacle shows the perils of going commercial

    This week, it was impossible to tune out -- for this reporter included, much to my sleep-deprived brain's dismay -- the leadership controversy surrounding AI startup OpenAI. The board ousted Sam Altman, CEO and a co-founder, allegedly over what they saw as misplaced priorities on his part: commercializing AI at the expense of safety. Altman was -- in large part thanks to the efforts of Microsoft, a major OpenAI backer -- reinstated as CEO and most of the original board replaced.

  • A timeline of Sam Altman's firing from OpenAI -- and the fallout

    In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • OpenAI’s GPT Store won’t be released until 2024

    OpenAI notified GPT Builder users on Friday that it's delaying the release of the GPT Store, which is intended to be a marketplace for custom AI bots. The company has been "unexpectedly busy" after its leadership shakeup that played out across the end of November.

  • How ChatGPT changed the world of tech in just one year

    It's only been a year since OpenAI released ChatGPT, but it's impact on the world of tech will reverberate for years.

  • 2024 Subaru Forester Review: To wait or not to wait (for the new model)

    Reviewing the 2024 Forester, which carries over unchanged. There's a new model coming next year.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks little changed as S&P inches toward record

    The S&P 500 closed in on a record high Wednesday amid a low volume week of trading during the holidays.

  • What is uterus didelphys? Why some women have two uteruses — and separate pregnancies.

    Some people are born with duplicates of their internal sex organs.

  • 'Very flattering and hides the midsection': This Amazon No. 1 bestselling top is just $43 (over 30% off)

    More than 4,000 Amazon shoppers give this cozy, sassy number a perfect five-star rating.

  • Engadget's Games of the Year 2023

    We’ve never tried to name the Game of the Year, but it’s become a tradition to get the whole team together to talk about our individual favorites. Here are those games.

  • Ride into the new year on a Peloton bike — it's a rare $300 off during Amazon's after-Christmas sale

    As a fan since 2015, I can say that working out has become — dare I say — fun!