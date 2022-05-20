The New York Times unveils new evidence of Russian war crimes in Bucha

Destruction in Bucha after the full-scale Russian invasion

Russia's war against Ukraine – the main events of May 20

The evidence consists of new video and witness testimony, about a case where the occupiers executed at least eight Ukrainians on March 4.

The first video, taken by a surveillance camera, shows the occupiers lead-ing the captured Ukrainians to an office building on Yablonska Street in the town.

Among them is a man in a bright blue jacket, whose body is then seen among those killed in the courtyard of the office building, where the occupiers set up a makeshift headquarters. The second video, shot with a drone on March 5, shows the mass execution in the yard of the building.

After the liberation of the town, a photo of those killed in the yard of the building on Yablonska Street was widely publicized by global media out-lets.

The New York Times was also able to identify most of the men killed by the Russian troops, reporting that these were civilians who had joined the territorial defense after the start of the full-scale invasion.

The outlet also published testimonies of friends and relatives of the victims. According to them, the men were taken prisoner by the occupiers, who later ruthlessly executed them.

After the Russian invaders fled the Kyiv Oblast, the world saw the aftermath of their atrocities, with hundreds of civilians falling victim to mass executions. Bodies of peaceful citizens tortured and killed by Russians have been found in Bucha, Irpin, and near the Kyiv-Zhytomyr highway.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, has stated that the massacre committed by the Russian occupiers in Bucha was intentional.

On April 14, the Ukrainian parliament recognized the actions of Russia and its army as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Western leaders have strongly condemned the Russian army's war crimes and called for international investigations and prosecutions for war crimes.