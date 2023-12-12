New York’s top court orders House map redrawn

NEW YORK — New York state’s top court on Tuesday ordered a panel to redraw the state’s congressional map for the 2024 elections, a major legal win for Democrats, who had fought to dismantle controversial district lines drawn by an independent expert last year.

The 4-to-3 ruling from the New York Court of Appeals sends the redistricting process back to the state’s fractious Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC), which failed in its bipartisan bid to make the map last year.

“We are holding the IRC and legislature to what the Constitution demands and will do so as often as necessary to secure compliance with its mandate,” Chief Judge Rowan Wilson wrote in the court’s majority opinion. “That said, we trust that the members of the IRC will act as the Constitution requires without further need for judicial intervention.”

The court ordered the Independent Redistricting Commission to submit a map to the state Legislature by Feb. 24.

It is unclear if the revised maps will result in lines friendlier to the Democratic Party, but many members of the party argued that the map used in the midterms diluted Democratic voting blocs. Republicans flipped four seats in the midterms, key pickups on their way to a narrow five-seat majority.

Republicans had hoped redistricting would be done for the decade, and fought the Democrats over the court challenge.

The finding by the Court of Appeals in the case, called Hoffmann v. New York State Independent Redistricting Commission, caps a lengthy legal drama over the fate of the House map, and could play a role in deciding the fate of the House in 2024. Lower courts had split on the question before them in the Hoffman case.

The case was, in part, the product of another Court of Appeals ruling: In April 2022, the top court — then with a slightly different composition — rejected a map drawn by Democratic state lawmakers to boost their own party’s odds in midterm House elections. Last year’s ruling came after the Independent Redistricting Commission deadlocked, sending the redistricting process to lawmakers.

_____