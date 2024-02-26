New York has two of the noisiest cities in America. One reason may surprise you.

High noise levels are a damaging and stressful situation for people and animals. And New York has two of the noisiest cities in the country, according to a company's analysis.

New York City tops the list for worst in the U.S. Buffalo comes in the Top 20.

One big mitigating factor that could help the noise situation is surprising — the abundance or lack of park space in urban environments.

Steel Guard Safety Products announced the list earlier this year. Of course, NYC leads the list.

"As a leading manufacturer of industrial noise control products, and sound curtains, Steel Guard Safety analyzed key metrics related to noise pollution throughout the 100 largest cities across the country.

Our analysis utilizes data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Transportation, Federal Transit Administration, and others to identify where noise pollution is most prevalent.

Our ranking system considers metrics from a wide set of noise pollution-contributing factors, including population density, traffic density, public transportation, construction projects, number of flights per day, air pollution, number of bars and nightlife venues per square mile, and number of public parks. Each variable is assigned a weighted score based on its perceived contribution to noise levels, and the findings are then summed and ordered to present a snapshot of America’s noisiest cities."

What are the noisiest cities in America?

Buffalo, New York, cracked the Top 20 on the noisiest city list, coming in at No. 16.

