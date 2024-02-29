York to vote on plastic ban: Here's why coffee cups and lids are not included

YORK, Maine — The town's voters will be asked to support a new ban on single-use plastics at the May referendum that excludes cups and lids.

The proposed ordinance was moved to the ballot Monday by the Selectboard with a 5-0 vote. The proposal bans plastic forks, knives, containers and other disposable items.

Aidan Ring, part of the York High School Eco Club, which put forth the proposal, said the ban on cups and lids was removed after receiving feedback from business owners. The high schoolers worked with business owners over the last year to hash out the proposed ordinance.

“We wanted to show the Selectboard that we were listening to business feedback,” Ring said.

Board members said the changes made a difference.

Mike Estes said he has been concerned about the impact on businesses that sell a lot of coffee to-go, like Anthony’s.

“I’ll commend you,” Estes told the students. “If you hadn’t taken the cups out, I wouldn’t have voted to move this forward.”

The York High School Eco Club has been working on a townwide ordinance banning plastics since last year when it approached the Selectboard for the first time about getting one on the ballot. The students were inspired by past efforts to make York more eco-friendly, including the successful passage of ordinances prohibiting single-use plastic bags and polystyrene cups, containers and lids.

The proposal to ban all single-use plastics was initially rejected by the Selectboard after business owners expressed concern for the financial and practical impact. Instead, a committee was formed that included business owners who worked with the students to make a more palatable ordinance.

Chloe Whitbread, left, Lucy Patterson and Maxine Adelson and are York High School students pushing for a town ordinance banning single-use plastics in retail stores and restaurants.

The ordinance going before voters in May would be enforced by the code enforcement officer with a $100 fine for the first violation. A second offense would result in a $200 fine, and a third offense $500.

The ordinance would prohibit plastic straws, stir sticks, and utensils at stores, restaurants, coffee/tea shops, cafeterias, caterers, food delivery services, or town-sponsored events. Exceptions include healthcare facilities as suggested last year by Selectboard Chair Todd Frederick.

In a public hearing Monday night, Caitlynn Ramsey, whose family runs the Anchorage Inn and Sun and Surf restaurant, said she opposed the initiative the first time it went before voters. After participating in the committee to work on a new ordinance, she believes the proposal going to the polls in May is worth passing and works for business owners.

Ramsey said it will cost her business an estimated $3,066 per year to fall under compliance with the proposed ordinance. She acknowledged the cost increase could impact customers but believes the change is worthwhile for the environment.

“I think it’s a small step in the right direction for our community,” Ramsey said.

Ordinance still faces some opposition

Dropping cups and lids from the ban was not enough for every business owner to support the ordinance.

Carolyn Brennan, who co-owns the Village Scoop, said she is unsure how she will find compostable straws that are effective in scooping hard-served ice cream. She said she has begun to look into alternatives and has not found a good substitute.

“I’m asking you, please don’t put an ordinance in place that we can’t comply with,” Brennan said.

While Estes said he applauded removing the cups from the ban, board members Robert Palmer and Marla Johnson said they wished they stayed in place.

Town Manager Peter Joseph and the board commended the students for their work.

“It doesn’t happen often that people get along who are cooperatively in government trying to solve the problem,” Joseph said.

Ring said he is optimistic about the ban going to the voters in May. He got involved with the Eco Club because of his passion for the environment. He believes the unanimous support from the Selectboard indicates the proposed ban on single-use plastics will get the support it needs at the referendum.

“Now that it’s on the ballot, I’m very confident,” Ring said. “I’m excited to start campaigning for it.”

