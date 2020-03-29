New York is at war with the coronavirus. Expect the same across the US, experts warn.

NEW YORK – New York City has rapidly become the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, paralyzing a city famous for never standing still as its leaders liken the crisis to war.

The city's bustling streets, thriving public transit and dense population made it uniquely vulnerable to the rapid spread of COVID-19. But other cities, suburbs and rural regions across the nation could see a similarly deadly situation unfold in the near future if swift action is not taken, multiple experts tell USA TODAY.

“New York is getting hit hard, and they’re getting hit first,” Ashish Jha said. The director of the Harvard Global Health Institute listed city after city and state after state that are showing early signs of a similarly devastating outbreak taking hold.

“New York is not an outlier,” Jha said. The virus is on track to hit "every city in America.”

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx agreed.

"No state, no metro area will be spared," Birx said on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

What is unfolding in New York City offers a case study in how the virus attacks all aspects of life, as well as what public health experts say needs to be done to beat it back.

The New York City outbreak keeps growing, topping 30,000 confirmed cases and more than 675 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard.

In addition to the cluster of cases in New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has noted the state's figures are higher than other states' in part because New York state is testing many more people.

According to data released by the New York State Department of Health, New York had administered 155,934 total tests as of Saturday afternoon, an increase of 10,181 – or nearly 7% – from the previous day. The next-closest state was Washington, with 59,206 tests administered as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

New York has the most confirmed cases in the U.S., exceeding 59,000, almost half the country's cases. The state has seen 965 deaths from COVID-19, an increase of almost 33% from the 728 reported deaths on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the nation, there are already signs that rural counties will soon see potentially devastating outbreaks.

In-depth: How long does coronavirus live on surfaces?

US coronavirus map: Tracking the outbreak

“The disease does not care if you’re in a big city, small city ... everybody is at risk,” said Jonathan Fielding, a distinguished professor in residence at University of California, Los Angeles' Fielding School of Public Health.

The warning comes even as U.S. leaders hope the virus' spread will be blunted by social distancing efforts.

"There is still a long battle ahead, but our efforts are already paying dividends," President Donald Trump wrote this week in a letter to governors. "As we enhance protections against the virus, Americans across the county are hoping the day will soon arrive when they can resume their normal, economic, social, and religious lives."

As fallout over the spread of the coronavirus continues to cripple the U.S. economy, Trump has said he'd like to see the country "back to work" by Easter on April 12. The president has suggested that harder-hit areas would remain under White House coronavirus task force social distancing guidelines while other regions could resume public life.

New York peak may be weeks away

In New York, the end of the crisis does not appear imminent. At a Friday press conference, Cuomo said he believed the peak was still about three weeks away.

The hardest-hit counties in the state outside of New York City as of Sunday morning were Westchester (8,519 cases), Nassau (6,445) and Suffolk (5,023), according to data released by the New York State Department of Health. Both Nassau and Suffolk, which are neighboring counties on Long Island, combined for 1,793 new cases.

New York City's dense population, role as an international travel hub and initial slowness to adapt social distancing measures set the city up for a deadly exponential expansion of the disease.