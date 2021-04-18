- By GF Value





The stock of The York Water Co (NAS:YORW, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $51.97 per share and the market cap of $678.9 million, The York Water Co stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for The York Water Co is shown in the chart below.





The York Water Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

Because The York Water Co is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 3.39% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. The York Water Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.00, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The overall financial strength of The York Water Co is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of The York Water Co is poor. This is the debt and cash of The York Water Co over the past years:

Story continues

The York Water Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. The York Water Co has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $53.9 million and earnings of $1.27 a share. Its operating margin is 45.37%, which ranks better than 95% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of The York Water Co at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of The York Water Co over the past years:

The York Water Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of The York Water Co is 3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 1.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, The York Water Co's return on invested capital is 5.80, and its cost of capital is 2.97. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of The York Water Co is shown below:

The York Water Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

To conclude, The stock of The York Water Co (NAS:YORW, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. To learn more about The York Water Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

