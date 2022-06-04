York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.19

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 15th of July to US$0.19. This takes the annual payment to 1.9% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

York Water's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, York Water was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 2.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 65% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

York Water Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.52, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.78. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.1% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. York Water has impressed us by growing EPS at 5.3% per year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think York Water's payments are rock solid. While York Water is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for York Water (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

