New York weather: Snow expected as soon as this week, experts say

Snow is set to hit parts of New York by the end of the week, forecasters are predicting. (Getty Images)

New Yorkers could get an early taste of winter with snow set to hit parts of the state by the end of the week.

Forecasters say that early winter showers will be driven by a cold front into western New York late on Thursday or early Friday.

The cold air will support lake effect rain and snow showers around Buffalo, New York, according to the city’s WKBW TV channel.

Any snow would come almost exactly 14 years since the Buffalo region was pounded with the monster “October Surprise Storm” in 2006 that saw up to 24 inches dumped on the area.

Weather experts say it was the earliest “lake snowstorm” in more than 100 years of record keeping and it left 15 people dead and 400,000 people without power.

The National Weather service says that on average the first snow falls in Buffalo on October 24.

Meanwhile the temperature in Los Angeles is expected to touch 94F (34C) on Friday, while in Palm Springs, California, it will reach 103F (39C).