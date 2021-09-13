New York woman, 22, who was traveling across country with boyfriend goes missing

Wilson Wong
·2 min read

A 22-year-old woman who was on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend has disappeared, her parents said. It was unclear if her boyfriend was also missing.

Gabrielle Petito was last known to be in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming in late August when she stopped communicating with her family, according to her parents, Newsday reported. Her mother, Nichole Schmidt, of Blue Point, reported her missing Saturday evening.

Petito is described as a 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has several tattoos, including one on her forearm that reads, "let it be."

Gabrielle Petito went missing while traveling in Wyoming. (Suffolk County Police Department)
Gabrielle Petito went missing while traveling in Wyoming. (Suffolk County Police Department)

Joe Petito, her father, told Newsday Sunday that Gabrielle's disappearance felt like "drowning with your hands tied behind you.

"You can't describe it. There's nothing you can do. You can't control anything," he said.

Petito was traveling across the country in a white 2012 Ford Transit van with a Florida license plate, which police said since has been recovered.

Gabrielle Petito was on a FaceTime call with her mother on Aug. 23 or 24, Schmidt said Sunday. She said she received texts sent from her daughter's phone until Aug. 30, but wasn't sure whether her daughter sent them.

Her parents said she was traveling with her boyfriend at the time, but couldn't provide any further details because of the ongoing investigation.

Schmidt said she would remain vigilant and keep looking for her daughter.

"I just want people to keep looking and not stop until we find her," Schmidt told Newsday. "She's out there somewhere... We won't stop until we find her."

Efforts to reach her parents were unsuccessful Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mystery as woman documenting cross-country road trip on YouTube goes missing

    Missing woman last spoke to family on 25 August

  • Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire, military says

    Israel carried out air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday in response to Palestinian rocket fire into its territory, the Israeli military said. Tension between Israel and the Palestinians has risen over the past week, after six Palestinian militants escaped from a maximum security Israeli jail on Monday. Israeli forces have since captured four of the inmates.

  • Suspect Caught On Camera Accused Of Stealing Electric Scooter At Gunpoint

    Investigators said the suspect had a gun when he approached the 28-year-old man and robbed him.

  • Australia's NSW state says coronavirus vaccination pace slows

    The government of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said on Monday the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations had slowed as first-dose coverage neared 80% and urged the unvaccinated to get shots soon or risk missing out on freedoms when curbs ease. Premier Gladys Berejiklian has promised to relax some restrictions for the state's 8 million residents once two-dose vaccination rates hit 70%, expected to be around the middle of next month. "For those of you who choose not to be vaccinated, that is your choice, but don't expect to do everything that vaccinated people do when we hit 80%," Berejiklian said at a media briefing in Sydney, the state capital.

  • Ashton Kutcher Gets Heckled By Sports Fans for His Family’s Bathing Habits

    On Sept. 11, Ashton Kutcher came onto ESPN’s “College GameDay” as a guest commentator. It was there that football fans booed him for his prediction of the Colorado Buffaloes beating the Texas A&M Aggies. Soon after the boos came the heckling, with the chant “Take a shower!” echoing through the field. It seems as though […]

  • Britney Spears Looks So Excited to Be Engaged to Sam Asghari in This Perfect Announcement Video

    Things just keep getting better for Britney Spears. Following a number of legal victories in her conservatorship case, the beloved pop princess had a major personal announcement to share with her longtime fans on Instagram: Spears is engaged to her partner of five years, Sam Asghari! The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to […]

  • From zippers to glass, shortages of basic goods hobble U.S. economy

    For Lauren Rash, it’s the little things that have snarled production at her tent factory here, like the many shades of black Velcro. Her company, Diamond Brand, just launched a new line of high-end wall tents called the Liminal, thick with vents and fasteners demanded by discerning campers. Before supply chain breakdowns and shortages swept the world in the wake the COVID pandemic, buying the bits and pieces for an assembly line was often as easy as clicking a button and waiting a few days or, at most, a few weeks for delivery.

  • 4 keys to a Jaguars victory vs. the Texans

    With the Jags set to start their 2021 regular season journey at 1 p.m. EST today, here are some keys to a Jags win against the Texans.

  • Stanford professors urge U.S. to end program looking for Chinese spies in academia

    A group of Stanford University professors has asked the Justice Department to stop looking for Chinese spies at U.S. universities, joining an effort by human rights groups to end a Trump administration program they said caused racial profiling and was terrorizing some scientists. The "China Initiative" launched in late 2018 aimed to prevent U.S. technology theft by China but has since "deviated significantly from its claimed mission," according to the Sept. 8 letter https://sites.google.com/view/winds-of-freedom, which was signed by 177 Stanford faculty members and made public by them on Monday.

  • Texans vs. Jaguars first quarter recap: Houston pushes to 14-0 lead

    The Houston Texans got on top of the Jacksonville Jaguars early with a 14-0 in the first quarter.

  • Prince Andrew served with suit alleging he abused teenager, her attorneys say

    The Duke of York was served Aug. 27 at his home, The Royal Lodge in Windsor, court documents said.

  • Biden’s visit to Idaho could impact flights at Boise Airport. Here’s what we know

    Biden’s time in Boise will be brief.

  • 'The Walking Dead' star talks her big return, her 'relationship' with Daryl moving forward, and how she had to keep the final season a secret when she joined the show

    Lynn Collins tells Insider what Leah's return to "TWD" means for Daryl and if she really sees the Reapers as the bad guys.

  • Firefighters advance on blaze that shut California highway

    Firefighters were making progress on a wildfire that jumped across a Southern California freeway and spread across dry hillsides while a new blaze forced residents of a Northern California community to evacuate. The fire broke out Saturday afternoon near Castaic in northern Los Angeles County. Pushed by 10-15mph (16-24 kph) winds, the blaze chewed through tinder-dry brush and jumped across the busy freeway, spread across more than a half of a square mile.

  • Boy, 4, dies in Brooklyn apartment, family says stepfather beat him

    A 4-year-old boy died inside a Brooklyn apartment Sunday morning as his mother frantically flagged down cops saying his stepfather was beating up the tot, police said. The panicked mother and neighbors alerted cops patrolling the Gowanus Houses on Baltic St. near Hoyt St. in Gowanus the boy, identified by cops as Jaycee Eubanks, was being assaulted about 5:35 a.m., police said. Before entering ...

  • Pregnant Harlem mom fatally shot in head trying to break up fight between ex and current boyfriend after her baby shower

    A pregnant Harlem woman was fatally shot in the head trying to break up a fight between an ex-boyfriend and her current lover after her baby shower, police and friends said. Shanice Young, 31, was standing between the two jostling men, trying to calm them down, when her ex-boyfriend pumped a bullet in her head outside her apartment building on W. 128th St. near Frederick Douglas Blvd. about ...

  • California couple dies of covid, leaving five kids behind. Their newborn is three weeks old.

    Davy Macias, 37, was intubated and dying of complications from covid-19 when doctors helped her give birth to her daughter. She would never see her baby. Her husband, Daniel Macias, 39, would only get a brief glimpse of their child because he, too, was hospitalized after contracting the virus. According to Davy's sister-in-law, Terri Serey, Daniel waited to name the baby girl because he believed he and his wife would walk out of the hospital alive to introduce the newborn to their four other chi

  • Judge cancels Rod Stewart's trial, sets plea deal hearing

    A Florida judge has canceled the trial for rock icon Rod Stewart and his adult son and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a New Year's Eve altercation with a hotel security guard nearly two years ago. Court records show the hearing with Judge August Bonavita is set for Oct. 22 regarding a plea agreement to close the case without them needing to appear in court. If convicted, the Stewarts were facing a year in jail, or probation and a $1,000 fine.

  • Woman shoots through wall and kills ‘peeping Tom’ outside her Texas home, cops say

    Fearing for her safety, she grabbed a rifle, the woman told police.

  • Kate Middleton’s Younger Brother Just Got Married — And We Can’t Get Over His Wedding Photos

    Keep the wedding bells going, because Kate Middleton’s little brother finally tied the knot. It’s true, James Middleton is officially off the market. On September 12, Middleton confirmed in an Instagram post on Sunday that he and his long-time fiance, Alizee Thevenet got married in southeastern France the day before in a private ceremony. The […]