New York woman alleges pregnancy miscarriage caused by arrest but police offer different story

New York State Police have released bodycam footage that they believe refutes a woman's allegation that her arrest in March caused her to miscarry.

State troopers attempted to pull over driver Quashaia Oranchak on March 20. Police say that when she did not comply, another state trooper pulled up in front of her – and his car was struck by Oranchak's vehicle.

Bodycam footage shows officers yelling at Oranchak to get out of the car before arresting her for fleeing an officer. Police also claim they found drugs in her vehicle, and that traces of fentanyl and methamphetamine were found in her body.

Police told Fox News Digital that Oranchak became unresponsive at Broome County Correctional Facility and was taken to a hospital, where she ultimately miscarried. She was over six months pregnant at the time.

"A quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine was located secreted in her body," the spokesperson said. She was charged with criminal possession of controlled substances, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

In the bodycam footage, the police officer arresting Oranchak was heard acknowledging her pregnancy and asking her if she felt unwell.

"Ultimately, at the end of the day, like I told you before, I'm a reasonable guy," the officer is heard saying. "I see that you're pregnant. If you're not good, you need to let me know because you're in my custody now. Your well-being is part of my responsibility."

"I'm okay for right now," Oranchak responded.

Oranchak's lawyer Ronald Benjamin told Fox News Digital that he strongly believes that his client's rights were infringed upon.

"There's no doubt that the police's stop and the arrest were unlawful, and we will pursue the violation of her rights vigorously," Benjamin said.