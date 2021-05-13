New York woman arrested after striking Asian woman with a hammer, causing laceration

Paul Best
·2 min read

A woman who allegedly demanded two Asian women remove their masks and then struck one with a hammer was arrested Wednesday, the NYPD announced.

Video of the harrowing confrontation shows the two victims, 31 and 29, walking in Hell's Kitchen when the suspect erratically approached them with the hammer.

The suspect then struck the 31-year-old in the head, causing a laceration. She was arrested for assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, according to NYPD Hate Crimes.

The New York Post identified the alleged attacker as 37-year-old Ebony Jackson, a homeless woman.

SAN FRANCISCO MAN SUSPECTED IN MULTIPLE ATTACKS ON ASIAN VICTIMS TO BE CHARGED WITH HATE CRIMES

It is unclear if the attack was racially motivated or whether Jackson will face hate crime charges, but it comes amid a surge of anti-Asian violence in New York City and other parts of the country over the last year.

An analysis by California State University, San Bernardino, found that hate crimes against Asians surged 833% in New York City last year, going from three in 2019 to 28 in 2020.

That trend has continued so far this year, with 42 hate crimes reported against Asians in New York City in the first quarter of 2021, a 223% increase over the 13 that were reported in that time frame last year.

In America's 16 biggest cities, hate crimes against Asian Americans went up 149% in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 31-year-old victim in the hammer attack told ABC7 that she is from Taiwan and came to America in 2019 for her master's degree at the Fashion Institute of Technology, but will now go back to her home country until she feels like New York is safe again.

"My mom actually told me please be careful, there's a lot of Asian crime happening in America," she told the news outlet.

Recommended Stories

  • Meituan's stock price plunges after CEO posts Chinese poem

    Shares in Meituan, China’s largest food delivery platform, have tumbled after its CEO posted —and then deleted — an ancient poem in a move widely seen as possible criticism of the Chinese government. Authorities are investigating the company over allegations of anti-monopolistic behavior, part of a wider crackdown on technology companies. Meituan’s stock price lost 5.3% on Tuesday and plunged as much as 9.8% on Monday after its CEO Wang Xing posted the classical Tang dynasty poem, which criticized Emperor Qin Shi Huang for silencing his critics by burning books.

  • Man, 30, arrested over attack on Indian woman following mask dispute

    A 30-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a suspected racist attack on a 55-year-old Indian woman near Choa Chu Kang Stadium.

  • Western nations, human rights groups accuse China of massive Uyghur crimes

    Human rights groups and Western nations led by the United States, Britain and Germany accused China of massive crimes against the Uyghur minority and demanded unimpeded access for U.N. experts at a virtual meeting on Wednesday denounced by China as “politically motivated” and based on “lies.”

  • 13 Asian American and Pacific Islander Influencers You Should Follow on Instagram Right Now

    From a fashion blogging OG to a mother-daughter beauty duo.

  • Community mourns Stockton police officer killed in shooting

    Community mourns Stockton police officer killed in shooting

  • Dallas police asking for help locating driver they say killed a pedestrian in March

    Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

  • Body found after another fatal shooting in Columbia, police say

    A male was killed a day after two teenagers were fatally shot in Columbia, police said.

  • Taiwan tightens restrictions after new domestic COVID cases

    Taiwan's government on Tuesday tightened rules on public gatherings after reporting six new domestic COVID-19 cases with no clear source of infection, a rare rise on the island which has kept the pandemic well under control. Taiwan largely closed its borders early on in the pandemic and has a robust contact tracing and quarantine system, meaning its low case numbers - 1,210 infections to date including 12 deaths - have allowed life to carry on more or less as normal. Already dealing with an outbreak amongst pilots of Taiwan's largest carrier China Airlines and at a hotel where some of them stayed, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told reporters they had confirmed six new cases with no clear source of infection.

  • Gay Iranian man dead in alleged 'honor killing,' rights group says

    An Iranian LGBTQ advocacy goup said the circumstances of the man’s death highlight the danger of a military exemption policy.

  • Officer, suspect killed in central Calif. shootout

    A California police officer who was killed while serving a search warrant was identified as a detective in San Luis Obispo. Police said the suspect was lying in wait in the apartment and fired at officers before shooting and killing himself. (May 11)

  • A woman with a mysterious brain disease developed memory loss, a stutter, and tremors. She goes to bed every night in fear.

    Forty-eight people in Canada's New Brunswick province have a mysterious brain disorder. The causes are unclear.

  • Volvo Mulling IPO This Year After Abandoning Geely Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Volvo Cars said it’s considering an initial public offering months after calling off earlier plans to merge with Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd., the Chinese manufacturer owned by its parent.The board of the Swedish carmaker has decided to evaluate a possible listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange later this year, according to a statement. Bloomberg News reported in March that owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. was considering an IPO that could value the business at around $20 billion.Volvo’s more than a decade under Chinese control has been a success story. While pandemic disruptions snapped a six-year streak of record sales, demand came roaring back and fueled record deliveries and profit in the second half. Geely has been a supportive owner, helping fund construction of the company’s first-ever U.S. car plant and the investment it will take to go fully electric by the end of the decade.“We have supported the transformation and growth of Volvo Cars for the last 10 years, enabling the company to become a true premium brand with improved profitability,” Eric Li, Geely Holding’s chairman, said in the statement. “Volvo Cars is especially well positioned to deliver continued growth and harness the full potential of electrification and the delivery of safe autonomous drive functions.” Geely Holding would remain a major shareholder of Volvo, which also announced that it has extended the contract of Chief Executive Officer Hakan Samuelsson to the end of next year. He’s led Volvo since 2012, two years after Geely acquired the company from Ford Motor Co. for just $1.8 billion.For all its success boosting Volvo’s value, Geely has struggled to cash in on its investment. It pursued an IPO in 2018 but shelved the idea after investors balked at its proposed valuation of as much as $30 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time.(Updates with context in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Matt Damon will stop at nothing to save his daughter in Stillwater first trailer

    The Tom McCarthy-directed thriller arrives in theaters July 30.

  • Rob Gronkowski hasn't talked to Bill Belichick since trade, but says 'the relationship is fine'

    Despite not talking since his April 2020 trade to the Bucs, Gronk is pretty sure he and Belichick are totally fine.

  • The Feds Are Now Probing Rudy’s Dodgy Ukraine-Biden Dossier

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyA years-old relic of the Trump-Ukraine scandal—a dossier that was aggressively promoted by Rudy Giuliani—is coming back to haunt him, just as federal law enforcement has ramped up its investigation into the former New York City mayor.The dossier, a collection of documents centered with wild corruption accusations against Joe Biden, Marie Yovanovitch, and other officials, was widely and almost instantly dismissed as irrelevant ramblings, conspiracy theories, and political smears when it emerged in 2019. But Giuliani pushed it anyway to the highest echelons of the Trump White House and to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.Now, his efforts have been scrutinized by federal investigators, according to two people familiar with the matter. In a probe that began during former President Donald Trump’s time in power, the feds have been investigating whether some of Giuliani’s activities during the Trump-Ukraine saga amounted to unregistered and illegal lobbying on behalf of foreign figures.Giuliani's legal team did not respond to requests for comment on this story. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York declined to comment. But Giuliani’s pushing of the dossier is one of a number of activities under investigation by federal law enforcement. Another, The Daily Beast has learned, is his attempts to introduce a conspiracy-peddling Ukrainian prosecutor general to then-Attorney General William Barr.Last month, federal agents executed search warrants on Giuliani’s apartment and office, seeking access to his mobile devices and communications between the prominent Trump adviser and lawyer and roughly a dozen people, including Ukrainian former prosecutors who had served as sources for Giuliani’s various corruption allegations against the Biden family.The document reportedly prompted intrigue followed by disappointment when the State Department turned it over to House impeachment investigators. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) described the dossier to The New York Times as “a series of hallucinatory propagandist suggestions.”Feds Probing Rudy Giuliani’s Push to Get a Visa for a Shady Ukrainian Prosecutor In late 2019 during the Trump-Ukraine scandal, The New Yorker, which obtained a copy of the dossier, described one of its allegations as a byzantine conspiracy theory in which the U.S.-backed creation of NABU— Ukraine’s anti-corruption prosecutors—in 2014 was somehow a scheme concocted by Ambassador Yovanovitch and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent to prevent Ukraine from investigating the Bidens. In another allegation described by the magazine, the dossier casts right wing boogeyman and liberal philanthropist George Soros as the orchestrator of Yovanovitch’s appointment as U.S. ambassador in Kyiv.Rather than a single, coherent narrative, the dossier is reportedly a collection of various memos, public information and articles, and notes from Giuliani’s interviews with Ukrainian prosecutors like Viktor Shokin and Yuriy Lutsenko and filled with wild and unsubstantiated allegations against Yovanovitch, Joe Biden, and his son Hunter. Giuliani described the dossier to CNN more as an “outline” that he “routed” to the State Department. “They told me they were going to investigate it,” he told the cable news outlet in late 2019.Multiple former senior Trump administration and White House officials who had seen the dossier at the time privately describe the Giuliani-compiled research as a waste of time. They viewed it as a nuisance, a feckless attempt to bring down the Bidens. What these ex-officials did not predict was that it could one day be used in a federal investigation against Giuliani himself.According to one former Trump White House official, those in the White House who examined the pages and interview notes in 2019 almost across-the-board dubbed the research “amateurish” and unhelpful, with Trump officials discussing amongst themselves how they believed it was unlikely that anyone, foreign or American, would agree to pay Giuliani to produce this—if only because of the utterly shoddy nature of the work.Giuliani told the Times that the memos of his interviews were put together by a “professional investigator who works for my company” and that he passed them along to Secretary of State Pompeo in March of 2019—a month before Yovanovitch was removed as ambassador—in the hopes that Pompeo would forward the material along to the FBI and “it won’t look like I’m pushing the FBI to do it.”Under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, anyone seeking to politically influence the American public or government must register with the Justice Department. Giuliani has repeatedly denied that he has engaged in lobbying activity and says that all of his work on Ukraine was carried out on behalf of his client, President Trump.Federal investigators have also been looking into Giuliani’s relationship to Lutsenko, a former Ukrainian prosecutor general who helped feed Giuliani’s Biden conspiracy theories, and to what extent Giuliani participated in Lutsenko’s quest to secure a meeting with then-Attorney General Barr, two sources familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast.Before he linked up with Giuliani, Lutsenko had tried to set up his own direct channel to senior Justice Department officials. In September 2018, he hired Bud Cummins, a lobbyist and former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, through unnamed intermediaries in an attempt to push his Biden corruption theories to “high-level” Justice Department officials, Cummins told ABC News.And in testimony before the House impeachment panel, Yovanovitch said that Lutsenko had repeatedly tried to get the U.S. embassy in Kyiv to "set up meetings with the Attorney General, with the Director of the FBI" but that he had refused to follow normal procedures and share his allegations with FBI legal attachés in the embassy.Lutsenko told The New Yorker that he’d approached Giuliani because he thought the president’s attorney could secure a meeting with then-new attorney general to discuss an effort to recover millions of dollars looted from the country during its former pro-Russian government.According to Lutsenko, Giuliaini agreed to help. Giuliani claimed that he chose not to personally lobby Barr for the meeting, adding—in a moment of apparent self-awareness—that, “I don’t know what crime they would have made out of that.”But the meeting never happened. And Lutsenko claimed in an interview with Ukrainskaya Pravda that when he followed up with unnamed advisers to Giuliani about why a meeting with Barr had not materialized, they told him that “the meeting was impossible until I hired a company to lobby for the meeting, because, they say, this is the law in the United States.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Newsom recall rival Kevin Faulconer proposes eliminating state income tax for some Californians

    Californians making $50,000 or less and families making less than $100,000 would pay no state income tax under Faulconer plan.

  • Despite pipeline restart, thousands of gas stations remain dry

    The Colonial Pipeline has been restarted, the company said Wednesday evening — though customers "may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions."

  • 80-Year-Old Asian American Man Assaulted and Robbed in San Leandro

    A video of an elderly Asian American man calling for help during an apparent assault and robbery by two hooded and masked suspects in San Leandro, Calif. has surfaced online. What happened: An 80-year-old Asian man was allegedly robbed on Saturday after a group of young men attacked him, KRON4 reported. The victim was walking along the 14200 block of Acapulco Road when the suspects jumped him, pushed him to the ground and eventually took his watch.

  • Taiwan warns COVID alert level could rise, but not yet, shares tumble

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan reported its largest daily rise in domestic COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while the stock market tanked after the health minister warned the island could move to a higher alert level, though he later clarified that step was not imminent. Early and effective prevention steps succeeded in shielding Taiwan from the worst of the pandemic, with just 1,231 infections reported so far. But markets have been on edge since renewed domestic outbreaks began late last month, with 16 new domestic cases announced on Wednesday setting a record daily high.

  • Tim Duncan was one of greatest power forwards in NBA history, but he won't tell you about it

    Duncan averaged 19 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 19 seasons that included five NBA titles, two MVPs and 15 All-Star appearances.