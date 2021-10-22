New York woman pleads guilty in double fatal crash

Oct. 22—A New York woman has admitted she was driving under the influence and driving without a license when she crashed a sport utility vehicle in Crawford County two years ago, killing two of her family members.

Shirley A. Davenport, of 337 Lakeview Park, Rochester, pleaded guilty Thursday in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police for a June 30, 2019, double fatal crash on Interstate 79 in Hayfield Township.

Police said Davenport, 70, was the driver of an SUV that crashed at 4:16 p.m. while headed north on the interstate at Milepost 153.4 — about a half-mile south of the Saegertown exit.

Davenport was driving in the left lane when the SUV went off the west side of the road and lost traction, according to the arrest affidavit filed by police. The SUV then swerved toward the east and began to roll, ejecting three people in the process, the affidavit said.

The crash claimed the lives of Sharla Davenport, 48, and Karen Davenport, 67, both also of Rochester, who were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash also injured three other passengers in addition to Shirley Davenport, police said.

Davenport pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Mark Stevens to a felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury while not licensed, a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and a summary count of driving while operating privilege is suspended.

In exchange for the guilty pleas, the Crawford County District Attorney's Office agreed not to prosecute Davenport on a second felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury while not licensed and two other traffic summary counts.

"Yes, your honor," Davenport answered Stevens each time when questioned if she understood the charges against her and that her actions had caused the deaths of two people.

Davenport also replied "Yes, your honor," when asked if she had marijuana in her system at the time of the crash as police had charged and that she was driving when her license had been suspended or revoked.

Davenport tested positive for THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical responsible for most of marijuana's psychological effects, in her bloodstream following the crash, police said in the criminal complaint.

Davenport faces up to a maximum of eight years in jail and $21,000 in fines when she is sentenced early next year by Stevens.

She faces up to seven years and a $15,000 fine for the accidents involving death or personal injury while not licensed count; a mandatory minimum of three days in jail and $1,000 fine and up to six months and a $5,000 fine on the DUI charge; and a mandatory minimum $200 fine and a maximum six months in jail and $1,000 fine on the driving while operating privilege is suspended count.

Davenport remains free on nominal bond awaiting a Jan. 28, 2022, sentencing date.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.