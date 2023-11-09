York woman wanted to get to the hospital quickly, so she stole an ambulance: police

A woman is charged with stealing an ambulance in York on Tuesday night, telling officers that it was the quickest way for her to get to the hospital, according to York City Police.

"It's a pretty unusual call for our officers to get," Capt. Daniel Lentz said.

Paramedics were on a call at an apartment in the 200 block of North Duke Street, and when they came outside, they discovered that the ambulance was missing, Lentz said. They immediately notified 911 and authorities.

Police found the ambulance and tried to stop it, turning on the lights and sirens, but it kept going.

At some point along the pursuit, the ambulance struck a parked car and a fire hydrant, Lentz said.

The ambulance stopped in the area of South Queen Street and Irving Road. She jumped out of the ambulance and ran.

Police arrested the woman, who has been identifed as Barbara Ann Smith, 53, of the York area. She told police that she fled in the ambulance because she wanted to get to the hospital and that was the quickest way she could get there, Lentz said.

Smith has been charged with theft by unlawful taking - moveable property, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, receiving stolen property, evading arrest or detention on foot, recklessly endangering another person and other offenses.

She was committed to York County Prison without bail, according to court records.

