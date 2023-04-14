New York woman, Wilton man indicted on drug charges

Apr. 14—FARMINGTON — A New York woman and a Wilton man were indicted Thursday on charges of trafficking in fentanyl and crack cocaine in October 2022 in Wilton.

A Franklin County grand jury charged Cheyenne M. Avery, 21, of New York City and Anthony C. Ellis, 52, of Wilton with felony aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, namely fentanyl powder, and felony unlawful trafficking in a scheduled drug, namely cocaine base, which is crack cocaine. Avery also was indicted on criminal forfeiture of $15,300 related to the drug charges.

An indictment means the jury decided there is enough evidence to move the case to trial.

Cases for two other co-defendants, Isiah J. Walker, who was 35 in October, of Hardeeville, South Carolina, and Selena Kumar, who was 44, of Wilton remain under investigation.

Police seized about 21 grams of suspected fentanyl, about 23 grams of suspected cocaine and $15,300 in suspected drug proceeds during a bust on Oct. 25 at 530 Main St. in Wilton, according to documents filed with the District Court in Farmington by Wilton Police Chief Ethan Kyes.

Police received information from 10 sources regarding drugs being sold from the residence during a two-month investigation that began Aug. 30, 2022. Several complaints came from concerned citizens, according to a police affidavit. Police surveilled the residence on several occasions.

Sgt. Stephen Charles saw about five people coming and going from the residence for 30 to 45 minutes, according to Kyes. Police received a search warrant. Wilton police, along with several other law enforcement officers, executed a search warrant about 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at the residence.

Walker allegedly tried to escape through a window in the room Avery was staying in, went onto the roof and jumped to the ground. A drug agent spotted him, and he was captured.

A conviction on the fentanyl charge carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a conviction on a crack-cocaine charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.