The New York Women's Foundation Surpasses $100 Million in Grantmaking to Date

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022

- The Foundation's Latest Round of Grantmaking Totaled Over $2 million, Awarded to 45 Grantee Partners

- 2021 Grantmaking Totaled $9 Million

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Women's Foundation announces that its grantmaking surpassed $100 million since its founding 35 years ago. The Foundation was formed to create a more equitable and just future for women, girls, and gender-expansive people by investing in community-based solutions. This milestone marks the support and deep partnership with more than 500 organizations whose work ensures the economic security, safety and health of women and their communities in New York City and beyond.

"This milestone is incredibly significant to The Foundation and to the communities we have consistently centered around and partnered with. Yet, we are also aware of the work left to do," said Ana L. Oliveira, President and CEO of The New York Women's Foundation. "You cannot create an equal or just society without truly advancing economic justice, safety and healing, or civic engagement for each and every member of a community, which is why The Foundation has so heavily prioritized these initiatives in our work."

Last year marked a moment of formidable change across many critical areas of focus. Progress was celebrated following the election of a majority-female New York City Council, and the launch of The Brooklyn Economic Justice Project's microgranting program. The Foundation also continues to support movement leaders and activists at the frontline of the fight to close Riker's Island and advance decarceration efforts that center women and gender-expansive people.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, The Foundation continued to take action, with investments that supported survivors of gender-based violence and promoted mental health and wellness for women. The Vaccine Equity Fund supported nine grantee partners with $100,000 total to ensure access to critical information and vaccines while also uplifting healing and mental health support for communities and organizations that operate in this work.

For The Foundation's December round of grantmaking, investments focused on emerging grassroots organizations led by women and gender expansive people of color, with 50% of our grantee partners awarded in this cycle having budgets of $1M or less. Grants also prioritized economic justice, safety and healing, and civic engagement for women, girls, and gender-expansive people with several new grantee partners.

Economic Justice

As a new grantee partner, the Broadway Housing Community aligned with The Foundation's strategic initiatives surrounding economic justice and security for its communities. As a nationally recognized community-based non-profit, BHC promotes thriving communities through the provision of permanent affordable housing, early childhood education, and access to the arts as a tool for social change to its community in the Sugar Hill Development in Harlem.

Safety and Healing

Community safety and healing is not only an integral part of The Foundation's core mission, but also of our grantee partners like Black Women's Blueprint. In 2021, The Foundation supported Black Women's Blueprint with funding to support safety efforts and counteract resistance for their Restore Forward Initiative. Located in Upstate New York, Restore Forward is a vibrant and safe community space for reconciliation and healing.

Civic Engagement

As we continue our work to strengthen democracy and agency, The Foundation prioritized investments in civic engagement and leadership, both of which set help employ stronger community relations with New York City's new City Council. In order to inform the new Administration's priorities, policies and budget for New York City, the Goodnation Foundation has kickstarted a seven-month long public engagement initiative called "NYC Speaks." Through a variety of surveys, resident discussions, and planning workshops, "NYC Speaks" will help ensure that the communities of NYC's priorities will shape the Adams Administration.

Brooklyn Economic Justice Fund

Churches United for Fair Housing has been named an anchor grantee partner for The Foundation's Brooklyn Economic Justice Fund accelerator program. As a Brooklyn-based grass roots organization, CUFFH will help distribute micro-grants to organizations and individuals that help preserve and grow thriving, affordable communities for the working families of New York City. Through their youth engagement, services and advocacy, CUFFH fights for underserved communities of color while holding the city accountable for decades of racial segregation and discrimination disguised as gentrification.

About The New York Women's Foundation

The New York Women's Foundation strives to create an equitable and just future for women and families by curating cross-cultural and communal connections. The Foundation invests in women-led organizations with focused on community impact for underserved women across realms of economic security, safety and health. In its 35th year, The New York Women's Foundation has distributed more than $100 million in grants to hundreds of community partners across the greater New York City area. To learn more about The Foundation and its transformative work, please visit www.nywf.org

