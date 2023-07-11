York and New York links celebrated with centenary stone

A ledger stone marking links between York and its US namesake New York is set to be unveiled in the English city.

Masons at York Minster have created the stone to mark 100 years of civic partnership between the cities.

New York City gifted a bronze plaque to York in 1924, with the new ledger stone set to be shipped to the US to mark the centenary.

The stone is set to be unveiled by the Duke of Gloucester at a dinner later.

It will also signify the "formal affiliation" of the Company of the Merchant Adventurers of the City of York and the St George's Society of New York, York Minster said, with both long-established organisations said to have mutual values.

The plaque sent on behalf of New York is currently housed in York Guildhall, with the new stone set to go on public display alongside it until early 2024.

The ledger stone, created by stonemason Richard Bossons, will then be unveiled at the Church of St Thomas in New York City on 5 May 2024.

Councillor Chris Cullwick, York's Lord Mayor, said: "It is a fantastic honour to have been invited to celebrate the friendship between our two great, historic cities through the unveiling of a ledger stone that is to be presented in New York next summer.

"The Minster's masons' exceptional work will take pride of place at a world-famous location in central Manhattan, putting York even more firmly on the world map."

