New Yorker, 83, found stabbed to death in apartment building elevator after other attacks

New York police are hunting a suspect in a wave of violent attacks in Brooklyn on Saturday including the murder of an 83-year-old man.

Ramon Cintron was discovered at 2.30pm in an elevator at the Wyckoff Gardens apartment complex in Boerum Hill with multiple knife wounds to the neck and right arm, the NY Daily News reported.

The rampage began 90 minutes earlier when a 47-year-old woman was punched three blocks away on the corner of Pacific St and Third Ave.

A 31-year-old woman was then slashed in the leg with a sharp object on Nevins Street around 1.30pm. She was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are seeking Joevani Vale, 26, in connection with the crimes. Mr Vale is the neighbour of Mr Cintron.

Mr Cintron’s brother, Angel Cintron, confirmed that his sibling had been killed, and told the Daily News that he was awaiting more information from police.

Neighbours said that the slain pensioner was a kind and popular member of the community.

The NYPD is seeking Joevani Vale, 26 (NYPD)

“This old man never bothered anyone,” one woman told NBC New York. “He brought prescriptions to everyone in this neighbourhood.”

The crime scenes are all within a five-block area.

The NYPD is offering a $3,500 reward for information on Mr Vale’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call 800-577-TIPS.