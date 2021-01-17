New Yorker publishes stunning video of Capitol riot
The New Yorker on Sunday published 12 minutes of new, surreal footage from inside the Capitol during the mob rampage that left five people dead earlier this month.
Video Transcript
- Watch out! Watch out.
- Go!
- Easy, easy.
- [INAUDIBLE] House.
- [INAUDIBLE]
- [BLEEP] police!
[SIREN YELP]
- There's got to be something in here we can [BLEEP] use against these scumbags.
- What happened to the phone, man?
- [INAUDIBLE].
- America's republic-- oh, no, this is good stuff.
- Hey! What happened to the phone?
- [INAUDIBLE].
- Hey [INAUDIBLE].
- No, this is good. This is all good. This is--
- [INAUDIBLE] good [INAUDIBLE].
- [INAUDIBLE] Yeah!
- This is [INAUDIBLE].
- [INAUDIBLE], baby.
- All right, don't [BLEEP].
- [MAN YELLING]
- Here's a good one.
- [BLEEP]
- Oh.
- [INAUDIBLE] whatever.
- Hawley, Cruz. I think Cruz would want us to do this. So--
- Yeah, absolutely.
- Think we're good.