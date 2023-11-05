New Yorker to serve 10.5 years in prison after enticing Georgia minor for sexual activity, DOJ says

A New York man was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to enticing a minor from Georgia to travel with him to New York.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jordan Harris will spend 10.5 years in federal prison for coercing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Federal officials said Harris tried to convince the minor, from Chatham County, to leave Georgia and go to New York with him.

According to court documents and witness testimony, a Chatham County woman asked for help from the Garden City Police Department at the end of December 2021 to help find her missing minor daughter.

Days later, she learned her daughter was in New York and retrieved her to return to Georgia, USDOJ said in a release.

Interviews with the minor victim revealed that Harris had used online messaging apps to talk to the minor for close to a year before convincing her to leave Georgia with him on a Greyhound bus back to New York.

On the way north with Harris, Justice officials said Harris had her remove the SIM card from her phone so they could not be tracked.

In November 2022, Harris returned to Savannah to meet with the minor. In Georgia, investigators seized Harris’ phone and found evidence of at least seven other minor victims he’d been speaking to as well.

He was then arrested.

“Homeland Security Investigations and our law enforcement partners remain committed to protecting our children from online predators,” said Acting Special Agent in charge Travis Pickard who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “This sentence sends a clear message that we will not tolerate the exploitation of our children. We will continue to work tirelessly to keep our communities safe from those who seek to harm our most vulnerable members.”

Now that he’s entered a guilty plea, he’ll serve 127 months in federal prison, for coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. When he’s released from prison, Harris will have to register as a sex offender and serve 15 years of supervised release.

“A nightmare scenario for every parent is the prospect of their child being persuaded by a predatory adult to leave home,” U.S. Attorney Jill Steinberg said. “The community is safer with Jordan Harris behind bars.”

