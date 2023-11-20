New Yorkers bicycling at record numbers for second year in a row, says Transportation Dept.

More New Yorkers are cycling than ever before, according to data to be released Monday by the city Transportation Department.

The DOT’s annual cycling report, which uses ridership across the city’s East River bridges as an indication of cycling’s popularity citywide, shows record numbers for the second year in a row.

The department counted an average of 25,943 cyclists per in-season weekday on the bridges for 2023, up from 24,445 in 2022.

“The data shows that, as we continue to build out a record number of protected bike lanes, more and more New Yorkers are taking to two wheels,” Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement.

“We are committed to continue fostering this amazing ridership growth by building out our network of lanes with new street designs that not only make our streets safer for cyclists, but for pedestrians and drivers as well.”

One cycling benchmark — the average number riders crossing 50th Street in Manhattan during a 12-hour window — also rose.

An average of 39,001 bike riders crossed 50th street during that time this year, up from 38,229 riders last year.

The DOT report also references the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey, which reported 610,000 bike rides in New York City on a typical day in 2022. That number is up from 550,000 in 2021.

The number of bicycle rides per day in the city has gone up by 94% in the decade since 2012, according to census numbers.

While census data is self-reported, much of the DOT data — including the East River bridge crossing counts — are conducted by automated bike counting machines, and have been since 2013.

Though automated counters allow for the bridge bike paths to be constantly monitored, they are unable to discriminate between traditional bicycles and e-bikes.

E-bikes have become a significant portion of the city’s bike lane traffic in recent years, and represent a disproportionate number of fatalities from crashes.

