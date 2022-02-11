Should New Yorkers Continue Wearing Masks Indoors? [POLL]

NEW YORK — New Yorkers were able to breathe a little easier — perhaps — on Thursday when they were no longer required by the state to wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the mask-or-vaccinate mandate, in which masks were required indoors unless the public places required proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, would be lifted on Thursday.

Staying in place, at least for the near future, is the requirement for masks in schools. Hochul said she would revisit the policy March 4, after many schools districts get back from winter break. Health officials will look at case rates, hospitalizations and vaccinations for children and make their decision.

The governor said, if students come back to school from the break and the numbers are still low, there was a "very strong possibility" the school mask mandate could be lifted March 7.

Masking and test mandates will remain for other places where there are vulnerable people or densely populated settings, such as nursing homes, jails and prisons, homeless and domestic violence shelters and public transportation.

Hochul also said that local governments and businesses may impose mask restrictions — if they wish.

While the news about the mandate being lifted was welcome, having gone through the past couple of years, there could be a lot of "once bitten, twice shy" feelings going around.

Remember that short period of time during the summer when fully vaccinated people in New York were told they didn't need to wear masks indoors, then the delta variant hit? Then omicron?

That brings up a question: Is it too early to be getting rid of your masks?

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday mask decisions should be made at the local level. However, the agency said that wearing a mask adds a layer of protection again the coronavirus for the person wearing it and that masks are safe to wear.

USA Today asked health and infectious disease experts if it makes sense for people to continue wearing masks.

William Hanage, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said he was going to continue wearing masks to places such as the grocery stores until COVID-19 infection rates come down to last spring's lows.

This article originally appeared on the Yorktown-Somers Patch