New Yorkers may get 'shelter in place' order soon, mayor says

FILE PHOTO: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is seen at a news briefing in New York City on March 2, 2020.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New Yorkers should be prepared for the possibility of a 'shelter in place' order to fight the spread of the new coronavirus that would largely confine people to their homes, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday.

The decision whether to issue the order is likely to be made in the next 48 hours, the mayor said.

The city also signed with a private laboratory on Monday night to work to expand testing capacity to 5,000 tests a day, the mayor said at a news conference.





