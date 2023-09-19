New Yorkers say quality of life getting worse: poll

TechCrunch

Ever since OpenAI released ChatGPT at the end of last year, terms like generative AI and large language models have been on everyone’s lips. SambaNova is introducing a chip today that it purports will reduce that cost significantly, while handling a 5 trillion parameter model. SambaNova might not be a household name like Google, Microsoft or Amazon, but it has been building a full stack AI solution that includes hardware and software for several years now, and has raised over $1 billion, per Crunchbase, from investors like Intel Capital, BlackRock and Softbank Vision Fund.