Yorkie stolen 11 years ago reunites with family in a ‘Hollywood ending,’ MA cops say

A Yorkshire Terrier puppy named Rex was stolen from a family soon after his adoption 11 years ago in Massachusetts and was never seen by them again — until recently, police say.

The now 12-year-old yorkie was found roaming the streets in Stoughton and was soon reunited with his family in a “Hollywood ending” on April 27, the Stoughton Police Department posted April 28 on Facebook.

A Hollywood ending that is too long to explain in a tweet, but would be the sweetest tweet ever tweeted in the history of tweeting. Read the full story on our FB page: https://t.co/h0ADid1RCA pic.twitter.com/6Fu0dgwNZa — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) April 28, 2022

“Warner Bros., Paramount, Disney & Universal Studios may we have your attention please? You have never created a movie with this type of incredible ending,” police wrote about the return of Rex.

Animal Control Officer Michelle Carlos was called to a report of a yorkie running loose and noticed the dog hadn’t been cared for the afternoon of April 27, police said. She freshened him up with a bath and gave him food and water.

A microchip revealed his age, name and that he belonged to a woman from Boston, according to authorities. The woman had bought Rex “for her family to help ease the pain of losing a family member.”

She rushed to Carlos where she was reunited with Rex “for the first time in over a decade,” police said.

In 2011, Marzena Niejadlik bought Rex for her family, specifically for her mother, after her brother’s death in 2011 before he was stolen, she told CBS Boston.

“We were all devastated, and I was thinking a dog would bring some cure to my family, especially my mom,” Marzena told the outlet.

“He snuck out between the legs when someone was leaving the house for a moment and we had a witness that someone pulled over and took him from the street.”

Now, Rex is home with Marzena and “loved meeting her kids,” police said.

Carlos emphasized how important it is to microchip pets, according to the department’s Facebook post.

“This reunification is one for the ages and wouldn’t have happened with out this technology,” the post concluded.

Stoughton is roughly 20 miles south of Boston.

