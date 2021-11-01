New York's AG likens Cuomo’s sex harassment pushback to Trump’s ‘big lie’

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Attorney General Letitia James is drawing comparisons between a couple of Queens boys.

James invoked former President Donald Trump’s baseless election fraud claims Monday as she brushed off ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s attempts to discredit the sexual harassment report that prompted his resignation.

“This is nothing more than an attempt by the former governor to undermine and criticize this report,” James told NY1′s Zack Fink as she campaigned with City Council candidate Julie Menin on the Upper East Side. “Some would describe it as the big lie.”

Cuomo, facing criminal charges for allegedly groping an aide last year, lashed out at James over the weekend after she announced she is running for governor.

The disgraced politician accused James of coordinating with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, which charged Cuomo with misdemeanor forcible touching, as she launched her bid.

“These political bedfellows are abusing their office and putting their agenda over their ethical and constitutional duty, and no one is buying it,” Cuomo’s team wrote in a message to supporters over the weekend.

The criminal summons issued last week, filed without the knowledge of the local district attorney or the victim, charges Cuomo with groping a female aide under her blouse at the Executive Mansion in Albany last December.

Albany Sheriff Craig Apple said he was unaware the complaint would be made public, but defended the work of his investigators.

“The case is a solid case, our victim is cooperative, and we’re moving forward,” he said.

While the document does not name the victim, she has publicly identified herself as Brittany Commisso, a 33-year-old executive assistant whose allegations were initially outlined in a damning report issued by James’ office in August.

The report, following a five-month independent investigation, detailed sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo made by nearly a dozen women, including Commisso.

Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing and his legal team has repeatedly questioned the accuracy of the investigation and accused James of attempting to “ambush” him.

On Monday, a spokesman said James has so far refused to answer questions the Cuomo camp has raised about the report.

“Every time James is asked about it, it’s the same platitudes and deflections,” spokesman Rich Azzopardi said. “It’s clear she thinks New Yorkers are stupid but they know she won’t discuss it because she can’t defend it.

“Some would call it the Big Dodge,” he added.

Over the weekend, Cuomo’s lawyer requested that Apple preserve records of any communications his office had with the alleged victim, journalists or other investigators, including those working for James’ office.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who replaced Cuomo when he stepped down in August and will now face off against James in June’s Democratic primary, meanwhile, refused to weigh in on the situation.

“I am too busy to pay attention to this, I truly am,” she said during a bill signing event at her Manhattan office. “You look at my schedule, you look at the responsibilities I have as governor, I’m not distracted whatsoever.

“I will say ... I support the investigation, the results of the investigation, and believe the women.”

