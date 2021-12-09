New York's attorney general wants Trump to sit for a deposition as she investigates if rampant fraud 'permeated the Trump Organization'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

NY AG Tish James wants Trump to sit for a deposition in a civil fraud investigation, The Post reported.

James' office is probing whether the Trump Org. engaged in financial fraud when valuing its properties.

The Post reported that James wants to depose Trump in early January.

New York Attorney General Tish James wants to depose former President Donald Trump as her office conducts a civil investigation into the Trump Organization, The Washington Post reported.

James' office is investigating whether the Trump Organization engaged in financial fraud when valuing its properties, the report said, and James wants to depose Trump on January 7.

A person familiar with the investigation told The Post that James is looking into whether rampant fraud "permeated the Trump Organization."

The attorney general's inquiry is separate from an ongoing criminal probe conducted by the Manhattan district attorney's office, which James' office is collaborating with.

Prosecutors from the DA's office are also interested in the Trump Organization's claims about the value of its properties and last month issued new subpoenas for records of those properties, including golf clubs, offices, and hotels.

A lawyer for Trump did not immediately respond to The Post's request for comment.

The Washington Post previously reported that among other things, prosecutors are scrutinizing a Trump-owned building located at 40 Wall Street in Manhattan. Property records reviewed by The Post showed that the Trump Organization told lenders in 2012 that the building was worth $527 million, but a few months later told tax officials that it was worth just $16.7 million. Tax experts have previously said the discrepancy could point to a ploy to pay lower property taxes.

