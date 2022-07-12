New York's Chief Judge, Janet DiFiore, is stepping down

New York’s top judge is stepping down next month after six years presiding over the Court of Appeals and running the state’s vast court system.

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, 66, could have stayed on until 2025, when she would have reached the mandatory retirement age of 70. But she decided it was “time to move on to the next chapter of my professional life," opening the door for Gov. Kathy Hochul to choose her successor.

In published reports, a lawyer for DiFiore and a court spokesman said the chief judge's decision to step down had nothing to do with an ongoing probe of DiFiore by the state Commission on Judicial Conduct.

That probe, first reported Monday night by Law360.com, arose from DiFiore writing last year to the hearing officer in a disciplinary matter against the president of the court officers' union who was accused of trying to intimidate DiFiore when he threatened to post information about her personal life on the walls of state courthouses.

DiFiore's departure comes three months after she wrote the decision in a 4-3 ruling finding that the state Senate and Congressional district maps drawn up by Democrats in the state legislature were unconstitutional and citing “impermissible partisan purpose” in the creation of the new Congressional maps.

DiFiore was Westchester District Attorney when then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo appointed her chief judge in late 2015 and she was confirmed by the state Senate in early 2016.

In a letter to her colleagues in the court system on Monday, DiFiore said she would step down Aug. 31 “deeply proud of what we have been able to accomplish together, and forever grateful to each of you for your commitment to excellence.”

“Excellence is a mindset, one that is now fully integrated into the fabric of the New York State courts,” she wrote, “leaving us well prepared to meet the future justice needs of every lawyer, litigant and court user who comes to our courthouses seeking fair, timely and effective justice services.”

Her letter did not mention any Court of Appeals rulings but instead focused on the administrative work of eliminating case backlogs, making the court system more equitable and expanding and fully funding judicial services.

She did not say what her next job might be.

Janet DiFiore answers a question during a Jan. 20 Senate judiciary hearing on her nomination as chief judge of the New York Court of Appeals at the Capitol. She was confirmed as New York's top judge.

Hochul praised DiFiore for her years of dedicated service to New Yorkers.

“Chief Judge DiFiore's leadership of our state court system — especially during the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic — has been a critical asset,” the governor said in a statement. “I thank Judge DiFiore for her years of service and look forward to reviewing the recommendations of the Commission on Judicial Nomination as we work to appoint new leadership to the Court."

That commission will screen initial candidates before presenting a list for the governor to consider.

The remaining six judges on the Court of Appeals will select an interim chief judge until the state Senate confirms a permanent successor. Hochul, who took office last year following Cuomo’s resignation, has already appointed one judge, Shirley Troutman, to the Court of Appeals. All the others were appointed by Cuomo but critics have complained of a shift to the right in recent years.

Vincent Bonventre, an Albany Law School professor who has studied the state's highest court for years, said he was shocked by DiFiore's decision to step down. He said her legacy would likely be favorable considering the strides she made administratively. And there has been a right-leaning shift — pro-management in civil cases, pro-prosecution in criminal cases — but no one should confuse it with the conservatism of the U.S. Supreme Court, Bonventre said.

"I don't mean (the Court of Appeals) is reactionary or doesn't care about civil liberties," he said. "Nothing outlandish... but under Chief Judge DiFiore it has certainly been more law-and-order and prosecution-oriented than the court has traditionally been."

State Senator Brad Hoylman, chair of the judiciary committee, commended DiFiore for leading the court system through the Covid pandemic and for a commissioning a study of racial bias in the court system and implementing the Excellence Initiative that strove to review and improve court processes.

“Unfortunately, however, over the last several years, the Court of Appeals has become increasingly out of step with the needs and desires of New Yorkers on issues such as workers’ rights, criminal justice, and tenants’ rights,” Hoylman said in a statement.

He said a “new direction” was needed for the state judicial branch and insisted that DiFiore’s replacement “must be a jurist who will lead our Court of Appeals in a much-needed course correction that uplifts the vulnerable and ensures equity and justice for all.”

The judicial ethics probe of DiFiore stems from an ongoing battle with Dennis Quirk, the president of the New York State Court Officers Association, that intensified amid efforts to reopen courts during the pandemic.

In June 2020, after a New York Post report on DiFiore launching an investigation into Quirk's treatment of black court officers, Quirk sent her an email calling the allegations false and that she knew they were.

"You want to spread false rumors let's see have (sic) you like the online articles about your relationship with a police officer with ties to organized crime while you were married posted all over every court building in NYS," Quirk wrote.

The cop was not named in his email but it was a retired White Plains police captain and longtime friend of DiFiore's who she appointed as her chief of investigations when she became District Attorney but who stepped down two weeks later citing unspecified conflicts.

According to court documents, DiFiore referred Quirk's email for internal investigation as an act of intimidation and in August 2020 disciplinary charges were filed against Quirk.

Then in August 2021, Law360.com reported, she wrote to the hearing officer, Phyllis Flug, on official court letterhead urging punishment for Quirk, who she said "exhibits no remorse."

"These patent realities require that you use every means at your disposal to address this incident and deter future misconduct by respondent," DiFiore wrote. "I implore you to use your authority wisely to uphold the values of our entire court system."

According to the rules of the unified court system, judges in New York "shall not lend the prestige of judicial office to advance the private interests of the judge or others".

Commission officials did not respond to a request for comment

DiFiore, who grew up in Mount Vernon and has lived in Bronxville for the past three decades, spent 10 years as a Westchester prosecutor and seven years at a law firm before becoming a judge. She was elected a county judge in 1998 and a state Supreme Court judge five years later before leaving the bench in 2005 to run successfully for District Attorney.

Throughout those years she was a Republican. But she changed her party affiliation during that first term as Westchester’s shift to a heavily-Democratic county took shape. She was easily re-elected twice as a Democrat but left midway through her third term when Cuomo tapped her to be chief judge.

Her daughter, Alexandra Murphy, has followed her career path, working as a prosecutor before getting elected state Supreme Court justice in 2020.

