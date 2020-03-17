New York's coronavirus outbreak is projected to peak in about 45 days and overload the local healthcare system: Gov. Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

  • New York's coronavirus outbreak is expected to peak in about 45 days, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference.
  • As of Tuesday, New York is the most severely affected US state with 1,374 cases and 12 deaths.
  • New York currently has access to 53,000 hospital beds and 3,000 ICU beds, Cuomo said.
  • At the "apex" of the local COVID-19 epidemic, experts project the state needing 55,000 to 110,00 hospital beds and between 18,000 and 37,000 ICU beds.
  • "It's clear we can't manage that flow," Cuomo said. "How can you reduce the flow? You reduce the spread. How do you reduce the spread? You close down more interaction among people."
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed a sobering projection at a news conference on Tuesday: The state's coronavirus outbreak is going to peak in "around 45 days."

This announcement came on the heels of a surge in COVID-19 patients in New York. In a state with 19.5 million residents, the tally is up to 1,374 cases and 12 deaths.

"There is a curve," Cuomo said, referring to the virus' infection rate. "I've said that curve is going to turn into a wave and that wave is going to crash on the hospital system. I've said that from day one because that's what the numbers would dictate."

Experts have extrapolated from data about the outbreak's start in China and the way it then affected South Korea and Italy, Cuomo said.

"We're trying to determine …  the apex of that curve" so its "consequence" so can be matched to "the capacity of the healthcare system," he explained.

New York currently has access to 53,000 hospital beds and 3,000 ICU beds. The difference between the two types of beds is that the latter have additional equipment, like ventilators. 

As the coronavirus worsens in New York, it is likely that "as many as 55,000 to 110,00 hospital beds will be needed," Cuomo said. Patients will also require between 18,000 and 37,000 ICU beds.

"That, my friends, is the problem," Cuomo said. Compare the number of beds that will be needed with the state's capacity and "you understand the challenge."

The state is doing "everything" it can to mitigate this situation, according to Cuomo, and that starts with "flattening the curve" so as to cut down on the peak demand.

So far, Cuomo has issued several directives to make social distancing possible: all schools will be closed from March 18 through April 1; gatherings of 50-plus people are banned; gyms, casinos, and theaters are shuttered; non-essential businesses are asked to move to remote work schedules; and bars and restaurants can only cater to takeout and delivery orders. Also, groceries, pharmacies, and gas stations offer essential services so they are permitted to stay open after 8 p.m., according to health officials.

"More dramatic closings," which could mirror Italy's closure of all non-essential businesses are possible, he said, but "we're not there yet." 

"It's clear we can't manage that flow," Cuomo said. "How can you reduce the flow? You reduce the spread. How do you reduce the spread? You close down more interaction among people."

No matter what steps officials take vis a vis the local healthcare system, Cuomo said, "we cannot accommodate the numbers, that demand on the hospital system."

Asked about Cuomo's projection at a White House coronavirus briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Health said, "It's possible. The governor has been really, I believe, trying to stay ahead of this. Forty-five days is not unreasonable."

However, as the nation's top expert on infectious disease, Fauci also said that leaders have to be "careful" when raising a flag as Cuomo did on Tuesday because "you own the number, and then when the number doesn't come out, you're in trouble." That's why federal officials prefer to speak "within a range" rather than becoming "wed to something and then [having] to back off."

