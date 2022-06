Reuters Videos

STORY: Many of civilians are elderly, and left a basement shelter as shells exploded nearby and pack into vehicles before being driven away.Pryvillia lies 12.4 miles to the north of Sievierodonetsk, a scene of severe fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.A description accompanying the video on the National Police of Ukraine's Facebook page said officers managed to evacuate 32 civilians in three waves during one day.Ukraine said on Tuesday (June 14) its forces were still holding out inside Sievierodonetsk and trying to evacuate civilians, after Russia destroyed the last bridge to the devastated eastern city in a potential turning point in one of the war's bloodiest battles.