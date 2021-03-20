New York's COVID-19 numbers lowest on several levels since December

Larry McShane, New York Daily News
·1 min read
NEW YORK — Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to the lowest levels in more than three months, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

The state’s chief executive said the figure of 4,513 hospitalized New Yorkers was the lowest since Dec. 5, while the 909 statewide intensive care unit coronavirus patients marked the lowest since Dec. 6. And the number of 575 intubated patients was the least since Dec. 13, the governor added.

The latest statewide one-day number of deaths was 62 as the overall pandemic New York State death number hit 39,870.

New York City reported more than half of the statewide hospitalizations with 2,616, followed by Long Island with 825 patients, according to the latest numbers.

Cuomo urged state residents to continue following the pandemic protocols to ensure the numbers continue to diminish.

“New Yorkers have fought through this pandemic by being vigilant,” said Cuomo. “And even though the vaccine is here, we need everyone to continue being smart until we’re able to vaccinate everyone who wants it. Everyone should continue washing their hands, staying socially distant and masking up.”

More than 5 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the governor added.

“We’re going to get through this and defeat the COVID beast together, but there’s more to be done before we get to the light at the end of the tunnel,” he added.

