New York's Cuomo seeks state police help to probe war memorial vandalism

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives a press conference in New York City
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was "disgusted" at an apparent act of vandalism of a Vietnam War memorial in New York City, and asked state police to help with an investigation.

"The Memorial's desecration with graffiti and hateful symbols, coming just two days after Memorial Day, isn't just offensive to the memories of these soldiers and to their loved ones -- it's antithetical to the moral fiber of our state and our country," Cuomo said on Twitter.

"I have directed the New York State Police to assist in the investigation into this disgusting act of vandalism."

His comments came after New York City Councilman Robert Holden posted images of the apparent vandalism of the memorial in the borough of Queens, and said he was working with police to make sure those responsible would be brought to justice.

The images Holden posted on Twitter showed graffiti of Nazi symbols, profane words and the term "baby killers" painted around the memorial.

Holden offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

New York City and state police officials did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Queens Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which was dedicated in 2019, includes https://www.nycgovparks.org/parks/elmhurst-park/monuments an inscription of events that led to the war. The U.S. involvement divided society at the time.

More than 58,300 U.S. military service members were killed in the war. The memorial includes an honor roll of 371 service members from Queens who were killed.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Kansas City wanted witness protection fund to solve crimes. Police have used it once

    The money, which Kansas City leaders asked for last year, has been available since February.

  • ‘Appalling’ or misunderstood? NJ child’s school project on Hitler stirs backlash

    The student reportedly dressed up as Hitler and glorified his “accomplishments.”

  • Amid the Naomi Osaka Saga, Venus Williams Won't Let the Media Steal Her Joy: 'You’ll Never Light a Candle to Me'

    Much has been said about Naomi Osaka’s decision to pull out of the French Open over concerns about her own mental health. In recent days, Serena Williams and other athletes have voiced their support for the four-time Grand Slam champ and in turn, discussions about the strain of professional work environments and the toll they can take on our emotional well-being have become more pervasive.

  • Taiwan health ministry to get $2.9 billion boost to fight COVID-19

    Taiwan's health ministry will receive an extra T$79.2 billion ($2.87 billion) in spending to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including buying vaccines, the government said on Thursday, detailing a stimulus package approved this week. Taiwan's parliament approved on Monday an extra T$420 billion in spending to help the economy deal with the virus' impact, as the island curbs business activity to counter a spike in domestic infections. Taiwan's Cabinet said the money for the health ministry would go toward buying and testing vaccines, medicines and to help improve monitoring and testing for the virus.

  • Fermented Berries are the sweet condiment you didn’t know you needed

    I love fermented foods, but because I am not very good at exhibiting patience when I am hungry, I rarely make them myself. I cannot fathom having something as delicious as kimchi fermenting in my house for weeks without being allowed to taste it. I would be consumed by my knowledge of its presence, the nearly imperceptible sounds of the fermentation process throbbing inside my brain like a tell-tale heart. There is no shortage of outstanding fermented foods on the market, so I usually see no need to make these products myself.

  • Donor: Concerns over Hannah-Jones prompted emails to UNC

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A major University of North Carolina donor said Wednesday that he sent emails to university officials questioning the hiring of Nikole Hannah-Jones after he became concerned about how much research went into the selection of the investigative journalist, whose award-winning work on slavery he called “highly contentious and highly controversial." The emails from newspaper publisher Walter Hussman Jr., whose name is on UNC's journalism school, were sent to university leaders in the weeks before Hannah-Jones' submission for tenure was halted in January. Hussman, publisher of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, told The Associated Press that he sent the series of emails because he wanted to share his concerns with UNC-Chapel Hill Vice Chancellor for University Development David Routh, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and journalism school Dean Susan King.

  • Movie theaters came back with a vengeance. But will the good times last?

    "You can't close a business down from anywhere from six months to a year and not have any income without it having a lasting effect."

  • Dalton says 'mindset didn't change' when Bears landed Fields

    Andy Dalton insisted he understood the situation when he signed with the Chicago Bears and wasn't blindsided when they drafted Justin Fields. “I already knew I was going to do everything I can to be the best player I can for this team and to help us win a lot of football games,” Dalton said Wednesday. The Bears assured Dalton he would not be competing with veteran Nick Foles for the starting job when he agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract in March.

  • U.S. official to firms: Don't game DOJ policy against multiple penalties

    A Department of Justice official on Wednesday warned companies against seeking lower penalties for bribery and foreign corruption violations by abusing a government policy discouraging officials from pursuing multiple enforcement actions against a company for the same misconduct. Firms should not abuse the so-called piling-on initiative, launched in 2018, by pressing the Justice Department for no action after seeking deals with other enforcement authorities, said Nicholas McQuaid, acting assistant attorney general for the agency's criminal division. "That is not the sort of approach that the 'piling on' policy is designed to encourage, and it is not the sort of approach that will find a receptive audience at the Department," Nicholas McQuaid said in remarks at an anti-corruption event.

  • 3 takeaways: Lakers completely unravel in 30-point loss to Suns

    Three takeaways after an abysmal Game 5 performance by the Los Angeles Lakers.

  • Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa Calls Youngest Daughters 'Daddy's Twins' During Sweet Family Outing

    Vanessa Bryant shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram of her youngest daughters, Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant, pointing out the resemblance to their late father, Kobe Bryant. The sweet picture was taken during the family's outing to San Diego Zoo Safari Park. This comes after a busy month for the famous family, including their oldest daughter, Natalia, attending her senior prom. The special milestone was on the same day as her dad's NBA Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Even though she missed the basketball legend's big night, Vanessa shared on Instagram why it was important for Natalia to make it to her prom.

  • Justina Machado to star in Amazon/Blumhouse pilot The Horror Of Dolores Roach

    Good news for anyone who’s ever wanted to see One Day At A Time star Justina Machado dip deep into a world where “love, betrayal, weed, gentrification, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest” are the order of the day, as Variety reports that Machado and has formally signed on to star in the pilot of The Horror Of Dolores Roach. Developed by Amazon and Blumhouse, the series is an adaptation of the two-season Gimlet Media podcast of the same name, a fictional horror story written and directed by

  • Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Invest in Community Platform Supporting Diverse Home Cooks

    The couple — along with Padma Lakshmi, Tiffany Haddish, chef Aarón Sánchez and more — are investing a total of $20 million in Shef to help the company expand into new markets

  • Djokovic hails 'bold, brave' Osaka as Nadal, Barty cruise at French Open

    World number one Novak Djokovic on Tuesday hailed Naomi Osaka as "brave and bold" for withdrawing from the French Open after revealing her struggles with depression and anxiety.

  • Singaporean actor Shane Pow to plead guilty to drink driving charge

    Actor Shane Pow Xun Ping indicated on Thursday (3 June) that he will plead guilty to the drink driving charge he is currently facing.

  • Who is Ari Fournier? Cole Sprouse’s possible new girlfriend

    The two were recently spotted together in Echo Park.

  • Review: 'Spirit Untamed' a grounded, sweet film with a moving message

    DreamWorks' computer-animated adventure film "Spirit Untamed," directed by Elaine Bogan, is a spinoff of the 2002 film "Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron."

  • Jazz advance to 2nd round, beating Grizzlies in Game 5

    Donovan Mitchell scored 26 of his 30 points in the first half and the fast-starting Utah Jazz advanced to the second round of the playoffs, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 126-110 on Wednesday night in Game 5. “I think setting the tone was huge," Mitchell said about Utah’s quick start. Mitchell also had 10 assists and six rebounds in 29 minutes, getting a little rest before facing the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks matchup.

  • Emily Blunt Decided to Perform Her Scariest ‘Quiet Place 2’ Stunt for the First Time While Filming

    "That take that's in the movie is her first take," John Krasinski says.

  • James Harden praises Jason Kidd after becoming first Net with playoff triple-double since 2007

    Every Nets game brings up the question of who's going to lead the way among the Big 3. Tuesday night was James Harden's turn.