York's gun violence continues: Police investigate 2 homicides, 6 other shootings, in 6 days

The spike in gun violence continues to soar in York, with eight people shot — two of whom died — in six days since March 3.

Two new shootings

On Tuesday, a juvenile victim was shot by an unknown suspect while standing in the area of the alley to the rear of the 900 block of Wayne Avenue, according to police.

Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment before police were notified.

Later that same day, an 18-year-old male was shot by an unknown suspect at an unknown location.

A news release from the York City Police Department said that victim arrived at a local hospital via private vehicle. He sustained moderate injuries.

Two homicides

DaJuan Williams-Banks died late Saturday afternoon as a result of a shooting at a residence in the 300 block of West North Street in York, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The York City Police Department said the 24-year-old was shot by a known suspect.

Williams-Banks was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:22 p.m.

The cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner is homicide, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

That same day, Marlon Diaz died late in the evening after a shooting at his residence in the 600 block of Vander Avenue in York, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

A news release from the York City Police Department said the 48-year-old was shot by a known suspect.

The York County Coroner's Office reported that there was a domestic disturbance involving Diaz before the shooting occurred.

He was pronounced dead at 11:04 p.m. on Saturday.

The cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner is homicide, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Both cases are being investigated. They are the third and fourth homicides in the city this year.

Four other shootings

On Sunday, a 20-year-old male was shot by an unknown suspect at an undetermined location and then arrived in the 100 block of Willis Lane in York, according to police.

Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment.

On Friday, March 4, York City Police investigated a shooting in the area of South Sheridan Street and School Place.

According to a news release, a 47-year-old female and a 19-year-old male were shot by unknown suspects while in their vehicle. The female victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but the severity of the male victim's injuries are not known.

Both were treated at an area hospital.

York City Police said on Thursday, March 3, they investigated a shooting in the area of North Sherman Street and Wallace Street. A 20-year-old male was shot in his vehicle by unknown suspects.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at an area hospital.

York City Police Lt. Michael Meeker said Monday that the department is actively investigating these incidents.

"The York City Police Department will continue to utilize our patrol units, as well as our Violence Intervention Unit, to track down and arrest violent offenders to further ensure the safety of our community," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police department at yorkcitypolice.com or by calling the tip line at 717-849-2204.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

