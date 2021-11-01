New York's Halloween parade returns

New York's Halloween parade returns after a hiatus due the Covid pandemic. Thousands of people in costumes filled up the streets of Manhattan. "Everybody gets so creative. It's nothing that you ever see before. Everything is so different and unique and there's so much passion behind it," says Raquel Valentin who came dressed as Catwoman.

