York's 'Ky the Chemist' uses sneakers, hip hop to inspire students to pursue science

Nike, Puma, Adidas, Converse.

We've heard of these brands; we may even own the shoes. But do you know the science behind what goes into making your sneakers?

Jakyra Simpson, also known as “Ky the Chemist,” does, and she teaches students about chemistry through sneaker culture – bringing a fun and hands-on method to the classroom.

Jakyra Simpson (Ky the Chemist), Master Chemist (MC), Science Communicator, and STEAM Sneakerhead, gives a demonstration on how foam is formed and relating it to how sneakers are made.

For as long as she can remember, Simpson had an interest in science.

She grew up watching "Bill Nye the Science Guy," a fun science education TV show, and would often visit the Whitaker Center. She also grew up listening to hip-hop, rap, '90s R&B and jazz, which she incorporates into her lessons. “The music really helps set the tone for the lesson,” Simpson said.

The 2013 New Hope Academy graduate went on to pursue higher education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she earned her Bachelor of Chemistry and pre-pharmacy in 2018.

She was the first in her family to express an interest in science and graduate from college.

From there, she moved to Arizona, where she studied at the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine, and in 2021 she became an American Chemical Society bridge fellow at Indiana University, where she earned her master's in chemistry.

Jakyra Simpson wears sneakers during her demonstration.

Throughout her college education, Simpson said she noticed a lack of gender and racial diversity in Science Technology Engineering Mathematics, or STEM.

"I saw how unengaging the course work was − and how underrepresented I was.”

During her master's program, she found a way to combine her passion for chemistry with aspects of her culture and passion, and according to Simpson, she is the first in the field to do something like this.

She created an education business called STEAM Sneakerheadz, combining sneaker culture with Science, Engineering, Art and Mathematics, or STEAM.

But when she pitched the idea to her college professors and peers, she received pushback.

Jakyra Simpson holds a canvas shoe and describes the foam that is used to construct it.

“While I was in school, and I created this idea, I did not receive support from my department. My ideas were minimized because I was told people wouldn't understand, or because they didn't see the value in the work I was doing."

After graduating last year, Simpson began teaching in schools, using the program she developed, and she said the students have responded well to it ever since.

Now, she teaches at the York History Center, and the York City School District, and serves as the York History Center Community Historian for Diversity and Inclusion.

Her goal is to expose students and adults, especially within underrepresented and marginalized communities, to advanced STEAM science lessons. Her lessons were originally designed for high school students, but Simpson has since created experiments for middle and even elementary schools.

"I really want to show kids the different opportunities that exist, for science," She added "When I wanted to pursue chemistry, I was just drawn to it naturally, I never knew you could go to graduate school or create your own research."

In her program, through an experiment called elephant toothpaste, Simpson demonstrates to her students how oxygen gaskets trapped in bubbles, is similar to how foam is created, and that foam is found in the midsoles of our shoes.

“Whenever you look at your shoe, underneath the insoles, centered in the shoe are your midsoles.”

The midsole is not visible on the outside of the shoe, but according to Simpson the makeup is important, because it provides cushion to your foot.

“Depending on the types of shoes you have, that depends on the type of foam that is used: polyurethane and ethylene-vinyl acetate or EVA form.”

Simpson use hip-hop and sneaker culture as the main topics, and during her workshops she has participants create and design sneaker artwork.

Jakyra Simpson talks about her STEAM Sneakerheadz program in York.

Simpson was invited to be a TEDx speaker at TEDxMorehouseCollege in Atlanta, Georgia this March.

Excited to represent her community, Simpson will be attending the TEDx event, and started a GoFundMe to raise money for travel costs, registration fees, accommodation and more.

These events are organized by passionate individuals who share their research in their local areas that spark conversations in their communities.

"This is an amazing platform where I’ll get to share my journey of revolutionizing chemistry education through hip-hop and sneaker culture," she said.

Simpson hopes to raise $3,200 by March and hopes the community she loves can support her journey. Donors can visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/ky-the-chemist-x-tedxmorehousecollege, to help support Simpson, and her mission.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York PA's 'Ky the Chemist' uses sneakers to inspire budding scientists