New York's mayoral candidates trade barbs and compliments

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHELLE L. PRICE
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — The candidates running to become New York City's mayor lobbed accusations at each other about palling around with gangsters and acting like children or clowns, but their second debate ended on a surprisingly tender note involving cats and veganism.

A week before the city of 8.8 million people votes to pick a new mayor, Democrat Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa laid out their plans Tuesday for addressing rising violent crime in the city and how to chart a path out of the pandemic's deadly wake.

It was the second meeting between Adams, the Brooklyn Borough president and former New York City police captain who is widely expected to win the election in the heavily Democratic city, and Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels anti-crime patrol. Sliwa is known for his signature red beret, his streetwise proclamations and his penchant for stunts.

The hourlong debate between two men who have made crime and trustworthiness a focus of their campaigns was at times chippy, unfriendly and even absurd enough to make one stone-faced journalist giggle while posing a question.

On the pandemic, Adams supports a mandate from outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio that city workers such as police officers and firefighters get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave. But Adams said he would have had more discussions with the workers' unions before announcing the policy. Sliwa decried the rule and repeatedly tried to yoke Adams to the unpopular de Blasio.

“You're acting like my son when he was 4 years old,” Adams retorted.

“Eric, show compassion, show care," Sliwa retorted. “Don't just be a robot. People are going to lose their jobs, their income!”

Adams repeated his dismissal of Sliwa as “a clown” who admitted to fabricating his own kidnapping and some of the exploits of the Guardian Angels decades ago.

Sliwa responded by making a sarcastic joke about being “Pagliacci” at Lincoln Center, a reference to the Italian opera about a sad clown.

He then accused Adams of secretly living in New Jersey, seizing on news reports that questioned whether Adams lives at his Brooklyn brownstone or with his partner at an apartment they co-own in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

“I'd like to know where you actually live because you keep faking that,” Sliwa said.

After Sliwa's fusillade of critiques, WABC-TV political reporter Dave Evans let out a small laugh as he asked Adams if he wanted to respond and if he stood by his comments calling Sliwa a clown.

Adams, who would be the city's second Black mayor, defended his nuanced support for the controversial stop-and-frisk policing practice as a useful tool that had been misused by police to disproportionately target people of color.

Sliwa accused Adams of being missing-in-action during street scuffles with protesters last year over racial injustice and criticized Adams for an interview he gave Tuesday morning in which he described meeting with gang members to try to address violent crime and "collaborate with them.”

“Did you stop, question and frisk them?” Sliwa asked. “I think the public has the right to know, for someone who declares himself to be the law-and-order candidate.”

After a string of testy exchanges, the two men were asked to pay each other compliments as they wrapped up the debate.

Adams complimented Sliwa for adopting and rescuing cats, 16 of which he and his wife keep in their small Manhattan apartment.

“I commend him for what he's doing around cats,” Adams said.

Sliwa, in turn, praised Adams for promoting his vegan lifestyle, saying it “has already probably helped dozens, maybe hundreds, maybe thousands of people."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NYC mayoral candidates address vaccine mandates for children

    With one week to go before Election Day, Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa met in their final New York City mayoral debate on Tuesday night at WABC-TV studios.

  • Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa clash in first NYC mayoral debate

    WABC-TV will co-host the second and final debate for the New York City mayoral race between Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa Tuesday night.

  • El Salvador’s Bitcoin Speculators Are Stifled in Chivo Scalping Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- El Salvador’s digital Bitcoin wallet Chivo removed a pricing feature that allowed users to make rapid profits on trades as it steps up efforts to crack down on speculation involving the world’s biggest cryptocurrency. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe T

  • Australia core inflation speeds to 6-yr high in Q3, feeds rate fever

    Australian core inflation sped to its fastest annual pace since 2015 in the September quarter as price increases became more broad-based, a major surprise that led markets to wager heavily on earlier hikes in interest rates. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed the headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.8% in the third quarter and 3.0% for the year, much as expected. However, the trimmed mean measure of core inflation favoured by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rose 0.7% in the quarter, above forecasts of 0.5%.

  • Taiwanese-born lawyer is first Asian American federal judge in Washington state

    Tana Lin, 55, is making history as the first Asian American judge appointed to a federal district court in the state of Washington. Making history: The Senate confirmed Lin, a civil rights lawyer and former public defender with 30 years of legal experience, as a judge to the U.S. district court for the Western District of Washington. Lin’s confirmation, which came to a 52-45 vote, makes her the first Asian American and first former public defender to be appointed to a federal district court in Washington.

  • Convicted rapist plans to move to East Palo Alto upon release

    After 17 years behind bars, he is set to be released from jail and plans to move to East Palo Alto. The community will have a chance to voice its concerns in a hearing before this happens.

  • An openly gay New York teacher was fired from a Catholic school after marrying his partner

    Matthew LaBanca said he was offered a severance package that included a nearly 10-page long gag order, that he declined to accept.

  • Biden FEMA rejects Texas appeal for emergency aid for border crisis

    AUSTIN, Texas — The Biden administration rejected Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s appeal that the federal government reimburse the state for millions of dollars spent responding to the border crisis.

  • Judge says Oklahoma can proceed with 5 lethal injections

    A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled Monday the state can move forward with scheduled lethal injections for five death row inmates, including Julius Jones, whose case has drawn international attention and who is scheduled to die on Nov. 28. Judge Stephen Friot denied a motion for a preliminary injunction sought by the five inmates, paving the way for the state to proceed with seven lethal injections scheduled over the next six months. The state is scheduled to conduct its first execution in more than six years on Thursday when John Marion Grant, 60, is set to receive a lethal injection for the 1998 killing of a prison cafeteria worker.

  • Ozzie Albies wins free Taco Bell tacos for everyone with first stolen base of 2021 World Series

    Taco Bell's "Steal a base, steal a taco" promotion activated after the Braves' Ozzie Albies swipes second in the top of the first inning of Game 1.

  • Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin describes sexual assault by US senator

    Revelation of incident ‘buried’ by Abedin contained in new memoir Both/And, to be published next weekUS politics – live coverage Huma Abedin pictured in 2016. Abedin does not name the senator, their party or give any other clues as to his identity. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters Huma Abedin, a longtime close aide to Hillary Clinton, has written in a new book that she was sexually assaulted by a US senator, an incident she “buried” until allegations against the supreme court justice Brett Kavan

  • GOP members lash out at Rolling Stone report linking them to Jan. 6 planning

    A number of Republican members of Congress named in a Rolling Stone report as being involved in planning the details of rallies and electoral certification objection on the day of Jan. 6 ahead of the riot at the U.S. Capitol building, either personally or through top staff members, are pushing back on or outright refuting the story.

  • Capitol-riot defendant calls for Trump to be 'ostracized from any political future' and says January 6 was a 'disgrace'

    A judge barred Thomas Sibick, who is accused of assaulting a police officer, from using social media or watching any political programs on TV.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Declaration of Independence to Defend Violent Capitol Riot

    "Jan. 6 was just a riot," Greene said of the violent insurrection that left five dead and dozens injured

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Sick’ Stunt Earns Him Scathing New Nickname From New York Daily News

    The tabloid slammed Donald Trump’s eldest son for topping “sick GOP” taunts of Alec Baldwin following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

  • A Scottish Judge Could Expose Donald Trump’s Shady Golf Finances

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastA judge in Scotland will hold a two-day hearing this week that could end up forcing former President Donald Trump to go through something he dreads and has successfully avoided for years back home: a financial colonoscopy.Lord Sandison, the judge overseeing the case, will decide whether the Scottish government can use a new anti-money laundering tool to investigate how Trump suddenly came up with $60 million in cash to buy and establish the Trump

  • Sunny Hostin Clashes With Gretchen Carlson on ‘The View’: You Sound ‘Very Republican’

    ABC NewsThings got slightly tense between The View’s Sunny Hostin and guest host Gretchen Carlson on Monday when Hostin accused Carlson of sounding “very Republican” after the former Fox News anchor insisted she is actually an independent voter.Following Meghan McCain’s acrimonious departure from The View over the summer, the popular ABC daytime talk show has featured a series of rotating guest hosts to fill the conservative seat until they settle on a permanent co-host.Carlson, the longtime Fox

  • Rep. Mo Brooks shifted blame onto his staff after he was accused of helping to organize the January 6 Capitol rally

    Brooks denied a report that said he helped plan the January 6 "Stop the Steal" rally, as the investigation into the Capitol riot heats up.

  • Disgraced Trump Crony Paul Manafort Sells Hamptons Estate

    Donald Trump’s disgraced former campaign manager Paul Manafort has disposed of his Hamptons home for slightly more than its asking price. The property, off Jobs Lane in Water Mill, sold for $10.1 million, as the N.Y. Post was first to report. The asking price was $10 million, so seems Manafort got lucky (again). Susan Breitenbach […]

  • Trump Has Weekend Freakout Over 'Horrible' Fox News Ads

    The former guy had a meltdown over his once-favorite network for running ads critical of him.