New York's suffocating smog reminds me what life was like growing up in Delhi

Morning haze and smog in New Delhi, India, in November 2021. Altaf Qadri/AP

I spent more than two decades of my life in Delhi and battled with poor air quality every day.

Watery eyes, a runny nose, and an irritating cough became a part of my life — as did face masks.

New York's smog situation brings back memories of what it was like growing up in Delhi.

Watery eyes, a runny nose, and an irritating cough became an everyday part of my life. I stopped going to the doctor because they would often attribute this to "severe air pollution" and tell me to resort to home remedies. After multiple rounds of antibiotics, I found a way to survive in one of the world's most populated cities.

Ginger and lemon tea with honey became my new best friends and the air purifier was the latest gadget that everyone started wanting.

Ever since the smoke from Canadian wildfires made its way to New York, my phone has been buzzing with messages, photos, and videos about severe air pollution.

From friends and colleagues sharing images that look like they've turned on a sepia filter, to social media buzzing with posts sounding the alarm over the state of smog — it's everywhere. And while it looks like the apocalypse is nigh, I can't help but look back at my time in Delhi where air quality remains unhealthy year-round.

A few years ago on a flight home, I decided to get my phone out just before the plane landed. I was excited to get home and wanted to capture the perfect touchdown for my Instagram Stories.

But I was shocked at the lack of visibility. I was hoping to see some famous landmarks in Delhi but instead saw only thick, grainy, and dusty smog.

Air quality in Delhi varies throughout the year. In one part of Delhi it's 252 micrograms per cubic meter, characterizing it as poor.

Delhi's air-quality index on June 8. Spriha Srivastava

However, air quality tends to be worse in Delhi later in the year as well as January, due to changes in weather conditions and burning of crops ahead of the next season. Despite government bans, the practice is still fairly widespread across India.

Another contributing factor to the rising pollution in Delhi is road traffic. There are more than 11 million registered vehicles in Delhi and they play a big role in the unhealthy air quality.

You can feel it in the air and spending too much time outside often sends you down a sneezing fit. Masks were my friends even before the pandemic kicked in.

