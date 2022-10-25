Yorkshire: Sky-watchers capture partial solar eclipse on camera

A rare partial solar eclipse has been captured by photographers across Yorkshire.

The phenomenon saw up to a quarter of the sun hidden by the moon as it passed between the star and the earth.

BBC Weather Watchers were on hand to take photos as the sun was slightly obscured on Tuesday morning.

Many across the UK saw the eclipse, with some parts of Russia experiencing up to 80% of the sun disappearing from view.

In Sheffield, Wendy Scott captured the moon casting its shadow on earth, poking through dark clouds.

The astronomical event started just after 10:00 BST and peaked between 10:50 BST and 11:00 BST.

It ended at about 11:45 BST, with times varying depending on the location.

In Normanton, near Wakefield, BBC Weather Watcher Michiko Sunshine managed to photograph the sun with a trace of aeroplane contrails across it.

Bob Carter, from Hull, caught the sun with a purple haze as the moon looked to take a bite out of its upper left corner.

At the peak of the eclipse, up to 25% of the sun's surface appeared to be covered, making it seem crescent-shaped.

In East Yorkshire, Rubbishpics took several photos between 10:00 BST and 11:00 BST as the moon moved into position over Goole.

This latest photo showed the sun at its most obscured.

Tuesday's partial eclipse was expected to be the last one visible in the UK until 2025.

