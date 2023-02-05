Yorkshire Terrier unharmed after being stolen along with vehicle in Lansing

Police lights

LANSING — A dog that was inside of a vehicle when it was stolen Friday was found, along with the vehicle, at the scene of another crime Saturday night.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday that the vehicle was found at the scene of a home invasion – with the dog still in it – in the 2000 block of Gunn Road in Delhi Township.

Officers were notified by a homeowner who saw the suspect on home surveillance. A 35-year-old Lansing man was arrested in possession of the dog and car. The dog was returned to its owner unharmed, officials said.

The man was arraigned Sunday on charges including home invasion in the 2nd degree, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, receiving and concealing stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

Sgt. Jillian Colby with the Lansing Police Department confirmed that the dog, a Yorkshire terrier, was reunited with its owner over the weekend. She also said officers reported no damage to the car.

The theft of the car and the dog was reported from Logan Square Plaza in Lansing on Friday at around 1 p.m. Officers said the dog's owner left the vehicle running and unlocked for the dog’s comfort.

Mike Ellis contributed to this report.

