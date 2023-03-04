Yorkshire Wildlife Trust issues sheep warning for dog owners

Dog owners have been asked to keep control of their animals while out in the countryside after two recent incidents involving sheep.

One, at Kilnsea Wetlands, East Yorkshire, involved a dog chasing pregnant ewes.

Another, at Stirley nature reserve, Huddersfield, saw a Hebridean sheep suffer a deep bite wound to its neck.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said dogs also posed a risk to other wildlife, including birds, hares and deer.

Owners have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control

Rachael Bice, the trust's chief executive, said: "Wildlife is suffering huge declines and dogs in wild places can cause problems, especially when many species are breeding and resting close to the ground."

Commenting on the incident at Stirley nature reserve, Karen McDiarmid, from the trust, said luckily the sheep had recovered.

However, she added: "Situations like this are deeply distressing and cost us time and money in vets fees - precious resources that a charity like ours shouldn't have to find."

Last year, a seal was bitten by a pet dog on the beach at Spurn and, more recently, pregnant ewes were chased by a dog at nearby Kilnsea Wetlands.

Andy Gibson, Humber officer for the trust, said: "Allowing dogs to run free in these places is just disastrous."

The Dogs Trust said owners had a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, including around livestock and wildlife.

Head of canine behaviour Jenna Kiddie added: "It is important to remember that chasing is normal dog behaviour, and that any dog is capable of chasing, irrelevant of breed, type, age or size."

Sheep worrying can result in a maximum fine of £1,000 for dog owners.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.